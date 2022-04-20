CirrusMD to Lead HR Retail Discussion on Increasing Healthcare Access to Underserved Employees

DENVER, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, the fastest growing provider of on-demand virtual primary care, today announced it will lead several interactive sessions at HR Retail , the leading human resources and employee benefits-focused conference for retail and ecommerce organizations. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Austin, April 25-26, 2022.

CirrusMD (PRNewsfoto/CirrusMD) (PRNewswire)

This year, HR Retail welcomes attendees back in person, as the community gathers to address the transformation brought about by the pandemic, share success stories, and identify key strategies to thrive in the new normal. It's expected that 200+ HR executives will be participating in discussions that include industry thought-leader panels, round tables and workshops.

CirrusMD will lead facilitated sessions in which participants are invited to collaborate on new ways to deliver healthcare to underserved and underrepresented employees, and how to meld virtual care with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

Workshop: "Can Your DE&I Programs Help Increase Healthcare Accessibility & Equity?"

On Tuesday, April 26th, at 1:40 PM CT, CirrusMD's Vice President of Employer Markets, Jeff Voss will lead an interactive workshop focusing on the needs of underrepresented employee groups and allowing attendees to explore the building blocks of healthcare-related DE&I initiatives. Voss stated, "Although DE&I is top of mind for HR & benefits leaders, lots of employees are still underrepresented — especially when it comes to healthcare access. In this session, we'll brainstorm ways to address gaps in care often due to ethnicity, gender, occupation, age, income, geography and culture."

Roundtable Discussion: "Delivering Cost-Effective, Integrated, Whole-Person Care to Your Employees"

On Monday, April 25th at 1:05 PM CT, CirrusMD's Strategic Accounts Director, Laura Clark will lead roundtable discussions aimed at identifying new ways for participants to deliver whole-person care for their employees, particularly underserved or underinsured workers. "In our discussion, we'll define what whole-person care is, how healthcare services can impact it, and brainstorm ideas to help HR leaders implement whole-person care within their organizations," said Clark.

Exhibit Area

Visit CirrusMD (Booth 101) and learn why some of the largest retailers in the U.S. rely on CirrusMD to deliver virtual primary care to both full-time, fully insured employees, and also their uninsured, seasonal and part-time employees. CirrusMD will be showcasing several product innovations, including a patient-facing language support tool, designed to improve the ability for a patient to chat in their native language. This will help improve access to care for persons with Limited English Proficiency (LEP), allowing them to receive chat-based care from CirrusMD physicians.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. In less than a minute, patients reach a live, licensed physician via our text-based (or web) app, then conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience. Available 24/7/365, CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered via multi-speciality, board-certified doctors who can treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employers and health plans.Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care: cirrusmd.com

