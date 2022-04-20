CLOUDCATH EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH KEY NEW HIRE OF CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Seasoned nephrologist and renal industry veteran joins the CloudCath team to support the advancement of the company's peritoneal dialysis remote patient monitoring solution

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCath Inc., a private medical device company advancing real-time fluid analytics and remote patient monitoring for peritoneal dialysis (PD), announced today a new addition to their executive leadership team with the hire of Don Williamson, MD as Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Clinical Services. Dr. Williamson brings 30 years of medical practice and renal industry expertise to the organization to advance the development of the CloudCath solution for remote patient monitoring and managed care of PD patients.

"The possibilities for improving the care of peritoneal dialysis patients with the CloudCath platform are significant in that it will allow more end stage renal disease (ESRD) patients to stay on cost-effective PD longer for improved quality of life," stated Dr. Williamson. "Peritoneal dialysis is an important treatment option for ESRD, but it is highly underutilized, especially in the US, due to concerns with peritonitis infection and lack of adequate at-home patient monitoring. The CloudCath solution directly addresses these concerns with its advanced human fluid analytics and remote patient monitoring platform that supports a proactive, managed care approach to the clinician/patient relationship."

Dr. Williamson is a board-certified nephrologist and internal medicine physician with 20 years of clinical practice at Nephrology Associates, PC in Georgia where he served as President and Managing Partner. During this time, he also worked as a clinical investigator for the Southeastern Clinical Research Institute and has contributed to over 30 clinical research grants and peer-reviewed publications in the renal health space. In addition, Dr. Williamson held multiple executive leadership roles at American Renal Associates (ARA), the fourth largest dialysis provider in the US, including Chief Medical Officer, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer. He also co-founded the Nephrology Centers of America and a privately held, nephrology software company, Kinetic Decision Solutions. In recent years, he was a lead investor and Board of Directors member for Virex Health, a rapid, point-of-care diagnostics company that underwent a successful acquisition with Sorrento Therapeutics in February 2022.

"The addition of Dr. Williamson to the CloudCath executive team brings essential clinical and medical leadership to the organization at an important time in the company's growth, and I am thrilled to have him on board," stated Aly ElBadry, CloudCath CEO and Co-Founder. "As we look to commercialize with our recent 510(k) clearance and develop advanced capabilities in our remote patient monitoring platform, Dr. Williamson brings critical insights into the needs of clinicians and patients, ensuring that CloudCath continues to deliver advanced managed care solutions for human fluid analytics to patients around the world."

About CloudCath

CloudCath is a private medical device company advancing real-time fluid analytics and remote patient monitoring of peritoneal dialysis. By driving innovation at the intersection of biologic insights, machine learning algorithms, and remote monitoring IoT technologies, CloudCath solutions provide automated, powerful health analytics from human fluid assessment to healthcare providers. The company's first solution addresses the needs of peritoneal dialysis patients. The CloudCath System is designed to activate the clinician/patient partnership through remotely monitoring patients' dialysis fluid, supporting higher peritoneal dialysis utilization rates, reducing high-mortality hospitalizations, maximizing the functional and social quality of patients' lives, and keeping ESRD patients on PD therapy longer. For more information, visit www.cloudcath.com.

