SPARKS, Md., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Lufkin is once again equipping today's top tradesmen and tool users with the power, performance, and precision they need to make their mark.

Crescent Lufkin Reaches New Heights of Innovation with Shockforce G2.

This spring, Crescent Lufkin is unveiling its new standout, state-of-the-art Shockforce G2 measuring tapes—the next generation of its successful and innovative Shockforce product line.

"The new G2 design improves our entire family of Shockforce tapes," says Kasandra Wilcox, Associate Product Manager. "The wider, thicker blades deliver an extended 17-foot reach, saving time on jobsites. We've also upped the durability with a blade barrier coating that increases the blade life three times and an extra-strong case for greater durability. And just like the original Shockforce, these G2 tapes have steel rails protecting the lock button. They're the toughest tapes we've ever produced."

That's big news for today's tool users and professional tradesmen looking for measuring tools that can go the distance on any jobsite. Fortunately, Crescent's innovative, new Shockforce G2 tapes more than measure up to the competition.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools, and power tool accessories, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy-duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttools.com to learn more.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com .

