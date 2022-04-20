Dutch Boy® Paints Takes Simple Solutions Outdoors With Launch of Exterior Stain + Sealer Product

New stain repels rain within four hours; available exclusively at Menards®

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the warmer months upon us, a surge of do-it-yourselfers (DIYers) are taking their paint and stain project to-do lists outdoors. To continue inspiring these DIYers, Dutch Boy® Paints is introducing a new product that's specifically formulated for exterior stain projects. The all-new Dutch Boy® Exterior Stain + Sealer applies easily and repels rain quickly—within just four hours of application—so homeowners can enjoy their outdoor spaces sooner.

Developed by the paint brand customers rely on, the new Dutch Boy® Exterior Stain + Sealer is available in four opacities. The water-based 100% acrylic stain product delivers all-weather protection for decks and other horizontal and vertical exterior wood surfaces in just a single coat. It's resistant to dirt, scuffs, mold, mildew and degradation caused by UV rays. It also cleans up nicely with nothing more than soap and water. Plus, within four short hours after application, it repels rain and moisture—making it perfect even for days when rain is in the forecast.

"Understanding the priorities of DIYers, the Dutch Boy® Exterior Stain + Sealer is a natural extension to our evolving product line," said Brandon Poole, assistant product manager of exterior woodcare, Consumer Brands Group. "We have created a solution consumers can depend on from every angle—moisture, humidity, convenience, ease of application, the focus on enhancing the natural look of the wood itself—while also preserving the longevity of DIY creations. Plus, these stains repel rain within four hours of being applied."

One Quality Brand, Four Beautiful Looks

The durable, quality finish Dutch Boy® Paints is known for translates seamlessly to the new line of Exterior Stain + Sealer. Available in clear, transparent, semi-transparent and solid opacities, there are plenty of choices for customers to get beautiful, enhanced wood looks that last, with or without a hint of color.

Clear: As the name implies, it goes on in a single, slightly ambered, clear coat and allows the beauty of wood surfaces to shine through, maintaining the natural look of a deck, fence or wooden furniture, like a picnic table or chairs.

Transparent: Enhances the look of wood grain while also adding a hint of color to mirror the natural hues of pine, redwood, cedar or walnut.

Semi-Transparent: Brings out the look of your wood grain and adds rich coloration in 75 Dutch Boy® hues and countless custom color matches.

Solid: The ultimate in durability, this Exterior Stain + Sealer provides full-coverage color for any outdoor project—large or small. Plus, this formula is offered in 75 Dutch Boy® hues and can be matched in custom colors.

Each stain delivers long-lasting preservation in the face of changing conditions thanks to its all-weather protection and requires one-coat application to exterior wooden surfaces. Available at Menards®, Dutch Boy® Paints' exclusive retailer, the Exterior Stain + Sealer lineup is another easy and very practical solution from the Dutch Boy® brand.

"For DIYers who prefer to tackle their home improvement projects themselves, Dutch Boy® is the trusted brand for all their interior and exterior needs," said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. "That legacy is built on high-quality and innovative products, which are now available in a lineup of exterior stains and sealers. Dutch Boy® Paints makes transforming your world easy, leaving you more time to enjoy your home."

Available Exclusively at Menards

Dutch Boy's Exterior Stain + Sealer will be available in clear, transparent, semi-transparent and solid opacities, and sold exclusively at more than 350 Menards locations at the affordable price consumers have come to expect. The new product is available in 1-gallon cans (MSRP starting at $33.98) and select products in 5-gallon pails (MSRP starting at $172.00).

Pairing the Dutch Boy® Exterior Stain + Sealer 100% acrylic stain with Purdy® applicators ensures DIYers have the right paint and tools to transform any space, any time.

Visit dutchboy.com/exterior-stain or your local Menards retailer to explore the Dutch Boy® Exterior Stain + Sealer.

About Dutch Boy® Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have also shaped the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

