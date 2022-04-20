ELECTROLUX SHINES WITH FOUR ENERGY STAR EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARDS

Award-winning ranges and cooktops recognized for significant greenhouse gas reduction

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux announced that four of its Frigidaire brand induction ranges and cooktops have been awarded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021-2022 ENERGY STAR® Emerging Technology Award (ETA). These induction ranges and cooktops have been recognized for their significant greenhouse gas reductions driven by energy efficiency.

"Sustainability is at the heart of the experiences and solutions Electrolux develops," said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. "Not only are we developing products that make your food taste better and clothes cleaner, but they also eliminate food waste and extend the life of your favorite clothing."

The winning appliances include:

Frigidaire Gallery 30'' Front Control Induction Range with Air Fry

Frigidaire Gallery 30" Freestanding Induction Range with Air Fry

Frigidaire Gallery 30" Induction Cooktop

Frigidaire Gallery 36" Induction Cooktop

Electrolux has long been a globally recognized leader in sustainability and the company is furthering that leadership with its ambitious 2030 sustainability targets, including becoming circular and climate-neutral in its operations. These new induction ranges and cooktops represent the next step in meeting its 2030 targets by bringing innovations to consumer kitchens that make clean-up easier, have faster cooking times, more precise temperature control and are more energy efficient.

These four award-winning cooktops meet the EPA's rigorous performance criteria to reduce energy use and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The per-unit efficiency of induction cook tops is about 5-10% more efficient than conventional electric resistance units and about three times more efficient than gas, according to ENERGY STAR.

"The ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award is given to products that are on the cutting edge of environmental performance. Congratulations to Electrolux for its leadership in bringing four new induction cooktop models to the market. We look forward to working with them to promote these super-efficient products to consumers nation-wide," said Ann Bailey, Director, EPA ENERGY STAR Products Program.

About Electrolux

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2021, Electrolux North America had sales of nearly $5 billion and employed about 12,000 people. For more information, go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses save 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs, and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

