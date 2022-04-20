Flutura Accelerates Lupin to Digitally Transform their Operations using AI

Flutura to deploy Cerebra Digital Twin & Pharmacologist Workbench, a self-service AI platform to accelerate impact to Pharmaceutical outcomes

HOUSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutura Business Solutions LLC, an Industrial IoT Intelligence provider, is collaborating with global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) to accelerate its digital transformation and automation journey.

Lupin and Flutura will collaborate to create a massive pharmaceutical data lake as the foundation for configuring digital twins of mission critical pharmaceutical processes as well as bolt-on battle-tested AI applications at scale that can sense and respond to events in real-time.

A digital data foundation will host data for all of Lupin's operational processes. Starting with Manufacturing, Quality, and Sales & Marketing functions, it will expand to finance and supply chain function until all the information converges into a Central Data Lake. "We were seeking a solution that is scalable and flexible to meet the range of disparate data that needs to be stored, Cerebra was the most suitable choice. Cerebra Analytics' Work Bench (AWB) can complement our operational experts (citizen data scientists) in a way that will add significant value to our business," said Narendra Saini, Chief Digital Officer at Lupin.

Flutura will support Lupin in accelerating its AI journey and develop advanced analytics and high value use cases in order to uncover actionable insights from the massive data lake. "We like working with visionary customers who are looking to break new barriers in value creation. We were truly inspired when Lupin shared their transformative, yet pragmatic vision for digitalization in Lupin," said Srikanth Muralidhara, Chief Customer Officer at Flutura.

About Lupin

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, a global Pharmaceuticals Powerhouse, operates globally through its facilities in 11 countries across 6 continents and is firmly seated as one of the top 10 generic companies in the world. Lupin operates through 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that are spread across India, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. Lupin's R&D division boasts of 1,500+ scientists in seven research centers spread across five countries – India, the US, Mexico, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

About Flutura

Flutura is an Industrial AI company impacting outcomes in the energy, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical sector. Flutura's flagship AI platform, Cerebra, is a field-tested platform and has been globally scaled and tuned for operational AI use cases. Flutura has also envisaged the industry's first self-service AI tool, Cerebra Analytics Work Bench (AWB), consisting of templatized automated workflows, prebuilt analysis toolboxes and automated data science execution democratizing artificial intelligence (AI) for operations experts.

