Median home sales price in Texas rises 18.6% in the first quarter of 2022

Texas Realtors releases 2022-Q1 edition of the Texas Quarterly Housing Report

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The median sales price of Texas homes topped $325,000 during the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 18.6% compared to the same period last year, according to the 2022-Q1 Texas Quarterly Housing Report released today by Texas Realtors.

"The demand for Texas housing continued its rapid, upward trajectory during the first three months of 2022," said Russell Berry, chairman of Texas Realtors. "We have tight levels of housing inventory but continued relocation activity to Texas—as well as plenty of existing Texans who want to change their housing situation for a variety of reasons. So, we continue to see home prices rise across the state and home sales that are stronger than ever."

During the first quarter this year, 88,700 homes were sold in Texas, a 5.6% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021. Nearly half of the homes sold in Texas were in the $200,000-$399,000 price range.

Jim Gaines, Ph.D., research economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, commented, "Homebuyers and sellers in Texas have had a decade of high expectations, and that excitement isn't going away, but it may be approaching a peak. Mortgage interest rates are going to continue to rise through the rest of the year and this, combined with the lack of good supply, may make the pace and rate of home sales look a little more modest. Although home sales statistics in the first quarter of 2022 don't appear as positive compared to the same quarter last year, the Texas real estate market is still very strong."

Homes spent an average of 37 days on the market before going under contract, 10 days less than the first quarter of 2021. Housing supply in Texas decreased 0.2 months in the first quarter of 2022 to 1.1 months of inventory.

Chairman Berry concluded, "This year is already shaping up as another highly active time for Texas real estate. With record demand, increasing interest rates and low inventory, it can be a complex market for buyers and sellers. There has never been a more crucial time for people to work with a local Realtor to help them achieve their real estate dreams."

