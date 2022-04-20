SEI Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago

OAKS, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $1.36 in first-quarter 2022 compared to $0.89 in first-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share reflect a one-time revenue event of $88.0 million, or $0.47 per share net of associated costs.

Consolidated Overview







(In thousands, except earnings per share)


For the Three Months Ended
March 31,





2022


2021


%








Revenues


$581,443


$455,686


28%

Net income


190,308


129,470


47%

Diluted earnings per share


$1.36


$0.89


53%

"Our first-quarter financial profits were challenged by negative capital markets, but we achieved solid sales results and successfully implemented new business. We continue investing in our future through new technology and business initiatives to deliver best-in-class platforms and service to our markets and create new growth opportunities," said SEI Chairman and CEO Alfred P. West, Jr.

"SEI is uniquely positioned in the financial services industry for sustainable growth. I'm thrilled that Ryan Hicke will become SEI's next CEO, and I'm excited to see him lead the company into the future. His diverse, global experience at SEI informs his commitment to our company's strengths across our three pillars of expertise: investments, operations, and technology. With this change in leadership, I'm confident SEI has great days ahead.

"The strength of our leadership and talented workforce globally is key to driving SEI's enduring success and helping our clients manage change with confidence. Looking toward the future, we will make sound decisions to improve our results and continue to capitalize on market opportunities to deliver long-term value to our shareholders and build brave futuresSM for our employees, clients, and communities."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment


(In thousands)


For the Three Months
Ended March 31,





2022


2021


%

Private Banks:







     Revenues


$213,548


$117,608


82%

     Expenses


121,955


110,724


10%

     Operating Profit


91,593


6,884


NM

     Operating Margin


43%


6%










Investment Advisors:







     Revenues


119,230


113,294


5%

     Expenses


64,520


55,027


17%

     Operating Profit


54,710


58,267


(6)%

     Operating Margin


46%


51%










Institutional Investors:







     Revenues


86,839


84,499


3%

     Expenses


45,358


39,158


16%

     Operating Profit


41,481


45,341


(9)%

     Operating Margin


48%


54%










Investment Managers:







     Revenues


156,901


136,419


15%

     Expenses


98,837


83,020


19%

     Operating Profit


58,064


53,399


9%

     Operating Margin


37%


39%










Investments in New Businesses:







     Revenues


4,925


3,866


27%

     Expenses


11,950


13,404


(11)%

     Operating Loss


(7,025)


(9,538)


NM








Totals:







     Revenues


$581,443


$455,686


28%

     Expenses


342,620


301,333


14%

     Corporate Overhead Expenses


24,024


21,516


12%

     Income from Operations


$214,799


$132,837


62%

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation during 2021 and positive cash flows from new and existing clients. The decline in market conditions during the first quarter 2022 negatively impacted our revenues from assets under management and administration and partially offset our revenue growth.
  • A significant, uninstalled investment processing client terminated an agreement for convenience. As a result, we recorded one-time fees of $88.0 million during first-quarter 2022. This early termination fee is included in Information processing and software servicing fees of the Private Banks segment and reflects a diluted earnings per share impact of $0.47 net of associated costs.
  • Our average assets under administration increased $71.8 billion, or 9%, to $893.4 billion in the first-quarter 2022, as compared to $821.6 billion during the first-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $13.2 billion, or 5%, to $293.6 billion in the first-quarter 2022, as compared to $280.4 billion during the first-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Net sales events, excluding the cancelled contract item, in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during first-quarter 2022 were $26.6 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $24.7 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during first-quarter 2022 were $2.1 million.
  • Revenues from our acquisition of SEI Novus were $3.1 million during the first-quarter 2022. SEI Novus was acquired during the fourth-quarter 2021 and is reported in the Institutional Investors segment. The Institutional Investors segment also includes personnel, amortization, and other costs related to SEI Novus.
  • The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs due to business growth and competitive labor markets.
  • Earnings from LSV decreased to $32.5 million in the first-quarter 2022 as compared to $33.4 million in the first-quarter 2021 due to negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses, which offset the positive impact from market appreciation during 2021.
  • We capitalized $6.6 million of software development costs in first-quarter 2022 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $13.6 million in first-quarter 2022.
  • Our effective tax rates were 23.1% in first-quarter 2022 and 22.6% in first-quarter 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises.
  • We repurchased 1.7 million shares of our common stock for $100.1 million during the first-quarter 2022 at an average price of $58.43 per share.
  • Cash flow from operations was $260.4 million, or $1.86 per share, and free cash flow was $244.6 million during the first-quarter 2022.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 20, 2022. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 8875578.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,
  • whether our investments will create growth opportunities,
  • whether we are positioned for sustainable growth, and
  • the degree to which we will make good decisions or capitalize on market opportunities that will deliver long-term shareholder value.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

  • the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • the margins that out businesses may generate,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
  • the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
  • how we will manage our expenses,
  • the degree to which our reported margins will decline, increase or normalize,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • the success, if any, of the sales and strategic initiatives we pursue,
  • the value of our backlog and the strength of our pipelines,
  • our growth prospects,
  • the timing of and our ability to integrate any acquisition targets that we may pursue, if any,
  • the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth,
  • the investments we may make in our technologies and personnel, and
  • the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




For the Three Months
Ended March 31,



2022


2021






Asset management, admin. and distribution fees


$394,097


$367,646

Information processing and software servicing fees


187,346


88,040






Total revenues


581,443


455,686






Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs


53,128


50,164

Software royalties and other information processing costs          


7,547


5,742

Compensation, benefits and other personnel


160,484


137,221

Stock-based compensation


10,566


9,752

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees


62,491


54,340

Data processing and computer related


29,816


25,721

Facilities, supplies and other costs


17,627


17,248

Amortization


16,887


14,352

Depreciation


8,098


8,309






Total expenses


366,644


322,849






Income from operations


214,799


132,837






Net (loss) gain on investments


(489)


332

Interest and dividend income


848


945

Interest expense


(250)


(123)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate


32,459


33,350






Income before income taxes


247,367


167,341






Income taxes


57,059


37,871






Net income


$190,308


$129,470






Basic earnings per common share


$1.38


$0.90






Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share


137,935


143,201






Diluted earnings per common share


$1.36


$0.89






Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share


139,712


145,306

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)




March 31,


December 31,



2022


2021

Assets





  Current Assets:





     Cash and cash equivalents


$907,831


$831,407

     Restricted cash


351


351

     Receivables from investment products


57,584


59,036

     Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,388 and $1,602


437,844


441,609

     Securities owned


31,258


28,267

     Other current assets


46,115


43,559

          Total Current Assets


1,480,983


1,404,229






     Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $417,041 and $409,248


180,458


178,869

     Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets


31,024


33,614

     Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $558,861 and $545,307


236,481


243,446

     Available for Sale and Equity Securities


134,717


129,541

     Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value


7,270


6,916

     Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate


52,778


107,918

     Goodwill


117,434


117,232

     Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $20,969 and $17,716


65,339


68,782

     Deferred Contract Costs


35,847


36,236

     Deferred Income Taxes


2,706


2,983

     Other Assets, net


27,569


24,936

          Total Assets


$2,372,606


$2,354,702






Liabilities and Equity





  Current Liabilities:





     Accounts payable


$8,037


$10,312

     Accrued liabilities


250,468


324,382

     Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities


11,219


11,328

     Deferred revenue


15,422


9,721

          Total Current Liabilities


285,146


355,743






     Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility


30,000


40,000

     Long-term Income Taxes Payable


803


803

     Deferred Income Taxes


36,561


48,876

     Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities


24,997


27,639

     Other Long-term Liabilities


22,016


20,878

          Total Liabilities


399,523


493,939






Shareholders' Equity:





     Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 137,219 and 138,449
     shares issued and outstanding


1,372


1,384

     Capital in excess of par value


1,266,320


1,246,608

     Retained earnings


733,572


632,614

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net


(28,181)


(19,843)

          Total Shareholders' Equity


1,973,083


1,860,763

          Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$2,372,606


$2,354,702

ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions)  (Unaudited)




Mar. 31,


Jun. 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,


Mar. 31,



2021


2021


2021


2021


2022

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$25,098


$26,264


$25,618


$26,281


$25,335

Collective trust fund programs


7


7


6


6


7

Liquidity funds


3,793


3,654


3,988


4,724


4,225

Total assets under management


$28,898


$29,925


$29,612


$31,011


$29,567

Client assets under administration


4,379


4,412


4,675


4,481


4,449

Total assets


$33,277


$34,337


$34,287


$35,492


$34,016












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$73,819


$78,053


$78,560


$81,686


$77,614

Liquidity funds


3,584


3,550


3,477


4,317


4,610

Total Platform assets under management


$77,403


$81,603


$82,037


$86,003


$82,224

Platform-only assets (E)


12,538


13,566


13,728


14,564


14,151

Total Platform assets (E)


$89,941


$95,169


$95,765


$100,567


$96,375












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$92,040


$93,010


$89,441


$91,719


$87,358

Collective trust fund programs


95


5


5


5


6

Liquidity funds


2,909


2,516


2,599


2,118


2,150

Total assets under management


$95,044


$95,531


$92,045


$93,842


$89,514

Client assets under advisement


4,333


4,566


4,698


4,857


4,778

Total assets


$99,377


$100,097


$96,743


$98,699


$94,292












Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs


$78,304


$87,012


$87,488


$92,549


$85,411

Liquidity funds


449


473


568


423


284

Total assets under management


$78,753


$87,485


$88,056


$92,972


$85,695

Client assets under administration (A)


831,819


875,942


861,605


907,377


895,181

Total assets


$910,572


$963,427


$949,661


$1,000,349


$980,876












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,777


$1,924


$1,964


$2,096


$2,057

Liquidity funds


289


191


202


240


305

Total assets under management


$2,066


$2,115


$2,166


$2,336


$2,362

Client assets under administration


1,355


1,422


1,378


1,410


1,401

Total assets


$3,421


$3,537


$3,544


$3,746


$3,763












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$101,565


$102,404


$97,604


$98,984


$95,962












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$294,299


$301,655


$293,187


$300,766


$288,326

Collective trust fund programs


78,406


87,024


87,499


92,560


85,424

Liquidity funds


11,024


10,384


10,834


11,822


11,574

Total assets under management


$383,729


$399,063


$391,520


$405,148


$385,324

Client assets under advisement


5,688


5,988


6,076


6,267


6,179

Client assets under administration (D)


836,198


880,354


866,280


911,858


899,630

Platform-only assets


12,538


13,566


13,728


14,564


14,151

Total assets


$1,238,153


$1,298,971


$1,277,604


$1,337,837


$1,305,284

(A)

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $12.9 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our
normal full-service assets (as of March 31, 2022).

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of
March 31, 2022).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2022.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of
March 31, 2022) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E)

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)




1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.



2021


2021


2021


2021


2022

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$25,139


$26,056


$26,232


$25,999


$25,637

Collective trust fund programs


6


7


6


6


6

Liquidity funds


3,876


3,833


3,916


4,452


4,403

Total assets under management


$29,021


$29,896


$30,154


$30,457


$30,046

Client assets under administration


4,317


4,405


4,476


4,607


4,500

Total assets


$33,338


$34,301


$34,630


$35,064


$34,546












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$73,240


$76,840


$79,602


$80,703


$77,576

Liquidity funds


3,619


3,370


3,403


3,644


5,151

Total Platform assets under management


$76,859


$80,210


$83,005


$84,347


$82,727

Platform-only assets (E)


12,206


13,292


13,863


14,341


13,978

Total Platform assets (E)


$89,065


$93,502


$96,868


$98,688


$96,705












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$91,349


$93,458


$91,965


$90,557


$89,250

Collective trust fund programs


96


68


5


5


5

Liquidity funds


2,621


2,681


2,742


2,391


2,223

Total assets under management


$94,066


$96,207


$94,712


$92,953


$91,478

Client assets under advisement


4,146


4,516


4,658


4,812


4,889

Total assets


$98,212


$100,723


$99,370


$97,765


$96,367












Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs


$78,035


$84,553


$89,441


$90,457


$86,633

Liquidity funds


490


469


532


491


432

Total assets under management


$78,525


$85,022


$89,973


$90,948


$87,065

Client assets under administration (A)


817,330


853,810


851,183


879,718


888,854

Total assets


$895,855


$938,832


$941,156


$970,666


$975,919












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,743


$1,870


$1,958


$2,053


$2,025

Liquidity funds


169


236


205


197


286

Total assets under management


$1,912


$2,106


$2,163


$2,250


$2,311

Client assets under advisement


1,327


1,406


1,423


1,423


1,397

Total assets


$3,239


$3,512


$3,586


$3,673


$3,708












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$97,476


$103,583


$99,924


$97,381


$96,449












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$288,947


$301,807


$299,681


$296,693


$290,937

Collective trust fund programs


78,137


84,628


89,452


90,468


86,644

Liquidity funds


10,775


10,589


10,798


11,175


12,495

Total assets under management


$377,859


$397,024


$399,931


$398,336


$390,076

Client assets under advisement


5,473


5,922


6,081


6,235


6,286

Client assets under administration (D)


821,647


858,215


855,659


884,325


893,354

Platform-only assets


12,206


13,292


13,863


14,341


13,978

Total assets


$1,217,185


$1,274,453


$1,275,534


$1,303,237


$1,303,694

(A)

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during first-quarter 2022 include $12.7 billion that are
at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only
during first-quarter 2022.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.6 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter
2022.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.8 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during
first-quarter 2022 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E) 

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

Investor Contact:          

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-4052

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com

lwojcik@seic.com







