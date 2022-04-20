Vinohead Launches X-Drop™ with Chosen Family Wines

Chosen Family Wines serves as the inaugural launch partner for X-Drop™ Beta by Vinohead

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinohead , a community and media brand that embraces modern wine culture and brings an entirely new generation to the forefront, is announcing today the launch of its beta for X-Drop™, a first-of-its-kind, eventized sales "drop" where consumers can buy wine direct from a single winery through Vinohead's platform, on a limited time basis. Vinohead is partnering with Chosen Family Wine to release its 2019 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir ($35). X-Drop™is the first and only e-commerce partner to offer this exclusive wine, and it will be available starting April 20 through April 24.

The beta launch of X-Drop™furthers Vinohead's mission to simplify and modernize the often intimidating and outdated process of buying wine. Vinohead is dedicated to providing Millennials and Gen-Z the resources to identify what they like, why they like it, and where to get it, and X-Drop™will serve as an incredibly important resource that not only helps the consumer, but puts the control back into the winery's hands. This modern online shopping experience bypasses middlemen and retailers, and forges the relationship between the winery and the customer.

"Vinohead is a new media brand that is focused on providing curated wine recommendations, expert reviews, engaging content, and an online marketplace through one seamless experience for a new generation of wine drinkers," said Josh Entman, Founder of Vinohead. "With X-Drop™, we took what we love about other industries and applied it to the wine industry. We're reimagining an antiquated approach by creating a demand marketplace and serving as a direct-to-consumer channel, which ultimately allows us to support small, independent wineries and give exclusive access to great wines that would not normally be sold to consumers. Chosen Family Wines understands our mission of bringing consumers and producers closer together to make the act of buying and enjoying wine easier. We know everyone will love their wine as much as we do."

Chosen Family Wines, a wine brand based in the Willamette Valley, OR, is led by NBA champions Channing Frye and Kevin Love. The label offers Rosé, Syrah, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir, with prices ranging from $30 to $75 per bottle. Similar to Vinohead, Chosen Family's mission is to impact the wine industry both culturally and economically. Through a collective desire to share amazing wines, the people that made them, and the places they come from, Chosen Family is dedicated to helping people understand that wine is for everyone.

"We're thrilled to be part of this new product with Vinohead," said Channing Frye, Founder of Chosen Family Wines. "Chosen Family Wines is all about celebrating life and connecting consumers with the best wines imaginable. X-Drop™ makes that goal a reality through an incredibly innovative platform. We're proud to be the official launch partner and can't wait to see what the future holds and reach a new community of wine drinkers."

About Vinohead

Vinohead is a trusted source that guides the next generation of wine drinkers through their journey to identify what they like, why they like it, and where to get it. Based in Los Angeles, it maintains a keen eye and strong passion for the top domestic wine producing regions throughout the United States. Vinohead serves as an all-in-one wine destination that is equal parts enthusiast community, digital magazine, and online marketplace, providing Millennials and Gen-Z audiences with information and access to the wines that matter, from the brands that matter. Vinohead is a powerful curator, your best friend, and a believer that good wine should be enjoyed on any occasion. For more information, visit www.vinohead.co .

About Chosen Family Wines

Chosen Family Wines is a brand that has the unique opportunity to impact the wine industry, culturally and economically. When NBA Champions and people from the wine industry share a passion for connecting people, places, and varietals, we believe that we can attract new consumers and help them explore their journey into wine. We want people to understand that wine is for everyone. Chosen Family Wines is bound by our desire to share amazing wines, the people that made them, and the places they come from. We encourage you to drink with your favorite people, with the promise that what you are drinking is cultivated with great care and intention.

