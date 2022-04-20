Winbond Keeps Expanding DDR3 SDRAM Production

Strengthens DDR3 SDRAM Roadmap, Production Capacity and Customer Support to Meet Growing Industry Demand with ultra-high-speed performance

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today announced key enhancements to its DDR3 product on the ultra-high-speed performance.

Winbond's 1.35V DDR3 products support 2133Mbps data rate in both x8 and x16 configurations and are 100% compatible to 1.5V DDR3. Winbond's DRAM roadmap now supports 1Gb-4Gb DDR3, 128Mb-2Gb DDR2, 512Mb-2Gb LP-DDR2, as well as LP-DDR4x, LP-DDR3, LP-DDR, SDRAM interfaces for applications which require 4Gb or below densities DRAM products, such as AI accelerator, IoT, Automotive, Industrial, Tele-communication, WiFi-6, WiFi-6e, xDSL, Fiber-Optical Network, Smart TV, Set-Top-Box, IP camera and many others. Winbond is also adding new wafer capacity in the new fab in Kaohsiung, Taiwan from 2022 Q4 that offers more advanced manufacturing technologies. Now, Winbond DDR3 shipments is 30% of total DRAM revenue and is projected to increase to 50% in 2024.

"Winbond has been delivering competitive DDR3 products for 10 years and will keep delivering DDR3 in coming 10+ years with superior customer support and product quality," says Winbond. "Today, our customers continue to require DDR3 SDRAM products and our goal is to continue that proven legacy to ensure we can meet customer longevity demand," Winbond added.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a total memory solution provider. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China and Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

