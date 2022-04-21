CIG Capital Adds 2GW of Solar through its 5 Large Utility Scale Solar Projects

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CIG Capital announced five new renewable energy projects across the United States with over 2,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy. The renewable projects are expected to be up and running between 2023 and 2024.

CIG Capital has partnered with Tier-1 groups for the projects' EPC, O&M, Engineering, Equipment Manufacturing, and Power Purchase Agreements. Pioneering the solar industry finance, CIG Capital has developed a de-risked model for funding; this model utilizes an investment-grade credit structure for each of the individual projects.

CIG Capital's five new renewable energy projects include the following:

A 506 megawatt (MW) solar project located in Northern Texas . Once complete, the project is expected to generate 1,073,732 MWh of clean energy annually.

A 606 MW solar project also located in Northern Texas . Once complete, this project is expected to generate 1,280,578 MWh of clean energy annually.

A 300 MW solar project located in South Dakota . For this project, CIG Capital is partnering with the Oglala Lakota Nation, a Sovereign Native American Tribe, to provide clean energy to over 49,000 homes and buildings.

A 320 MW solar project located in North Dakota . For this project, CIG Capital is partnering with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, through their public power authority known as the Sage Development Authority, in order to provide clean energy to over 50,000 homes and buildings.

A 300 MW solar project located in South Dakota . Once complete, the project is expected to generate 460,600 MWh of clean energy annually.

About CIG Capital (www.cigcap.com)

CIG Capital is a project funding group headquartered in Orlando, Florida. CIG Capital provides funding for large projects, offering strategic project finance. CIG Capital provides 100% of their project's funding needs by producing various parts of the capital stack structure, including support services for each individual project.

"CIG Capital is committed to exceeding ESG standards with each renewable energy project creating clean energy, using renewable resources; helping create sustainable revenue streams that will positively impact our neighbors, families, and tribal communities for years to come. It is our goal to remain good stewards of this planet God has given to us." - Charles D. Carey

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time.

