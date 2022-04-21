BOSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claimify, a tech-enabled fulfillment partner that provides innovative solutions to the disability insurance industry, is pleased to announce that Eric Reisenwitz has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor.

Claimify Welcomes Eric Reisenwitz as Strategic Advisor

Reisenwitz is an accomplished global Group Insurance/Employee Benefits Executive with more than 35 years of extensive experience in group insurance underwriting, product management, distribution and relationship management, claim management and merger/ acquisition leadership.

Reisenwitz was most recently Interim President, Group Protection at Lincoln Financial Group, having previously served in several executive leadership functions across the business, including product, underwriting, claim and distribution management. In addition, Reisenwitz has served in leadership roles at CIGNA, Aetna, and MetLife, with particular focus on establishing and growing their respective Group Disability, Absence and Leave Management businesses. During his career, Reisenwitz has also directed global product, underwriting and distribution initiatives in Europe and Australia.

Brett Albren, CEO and Co-Founder of Claimify, stated "we are very pleased to have Eric join our team, not only for his vast industry experience and accomplishments, but his commitment to community outreach evidenced in his prior experiences with industry trade groups such as America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), Council for Disability Awareness (CDA) and ACLI's Group Insurance leadership council, as well as diversity awareness initiatives, including serving as the executive sponsor of Lincoln Financial Group's LGBTQ Business Resource Group."

Reisenwitz commented that "I am excited for the opportunity to provide insights to Brett and the team at Claimify. Having spent the vast majority of my career engaged in the employer-sponsored disability benefits arena, I am passionate about making sure the industry that supports so many employees in times of need remains strong and responsive. The technology, tools and capabilities that Claimify brings to the market greatly enhance the industry's ability to deliver quality disability management claim services to their clients while improving outcomes for employers, and ultimately their employees. A true win-win."

About Claimify, LLC: Claimify , established in 2014 and Inc. 5000 winner, is a Social Security Disability, Settlement Facilitation, and Benefit/Offset Validation fulfillment partner utilizing technology to provide increased visibility for carriers and claimants alike. For more information on the organization or this release, go to Claimify.com or contact brett@claimify.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Claimify