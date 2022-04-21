Concert Golf Partners Closes New Strategic Investment from Clearlake Capital to Expand Portfolio and Enhance Existing Network

New growth investment made in partnership with founding management team

LAKE MARY, Fla. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert Golf Partners ("Concert Golf," "CGP" or the "Company") announced today that it has received an investment from Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"). Concert Golf is a boutique operator of private golf and country clubs focused on providing high-quality lifestyle offerings and amenities for its members. Chairman and CEO Peter Nanula and COO Susan Dunnavant, co-founders of CGP, will continue to lead the Company, along with CFO Walter Bogumil. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Concert Golf Partners (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome our new investment partners at Clearlake," said Mr. Nanula. "Our goal remains the same – to continue growing our portfolio of private clubs and to provide an enjoyable experience for our members. With Clearlake, we have found a partner who understands golf and knows how important our network of clubs is to our members and communities. We look forward to working with them to continue to enhance our offerings for current members and adding additional properties to our portfolio."

"We are excited to work with our new investor partners at Clearlake, and we look forward to growing the club portfolio with our management team," added Ms. Dunnavant. "Club members have seen the success at their clubs with fresh investments and improved services, and we are fortunate to have multiple sources of capital for funding new clubs as well as some exciting improvements at our current clubs."

"Peter, Susan, and the Concert Golf team have built a differentiated foundation in the private golf club ecosystem and have positioned the Company by offering a personalized membership experience," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Arta Tabaee, Partner and Managing Director, of Clearlake. "Our investment in the Company highlights our thesis around tailwinds in the golf and broader leisure markets, and we look forward to partnering with Concert Golf to leverage our O.P.S.® framework to enhance and add to the offerings of this exciting platform."

"Concert Golf's value-added approach to operating clubs, combined with its operating expertise, has positioned the Company well to bring its best practices to new locations and enhance the experience for private club members," added Dilshat Erkin, Senior Vice President at Clearlake. "We look forward to supporting Peter, Susan, and the broader Concert Golf team as they leverage access to additional capital to execute on their strategy at a greater scale."

Baird served as lead financial advisor to Concert Golf Partners, and Eastdil co-advised the Company. Moelis served as financial advisor to Clearlake.

About Concert Golf

Concert Golf Partners is a boutique operator of private golf and country clubs headquartered in Lake Mary, FL. Concert Golf offers a personalized and curated approach to partnership and operates 25 private golf and country clubs nationally, including former developer-owned clubs and longtime member-owned clubs. CGP takes a long-term investment approach, seeking to deploy capital to upgrade amenities and facilities at private clubs in major metropolitan areas, while maintaining each club's cherished and distinct culture. The Company collaborates with local professional management at each club to ensure seamless operations and high-quality member experiences to build vibrant club communities. For more information about Concert Golf Partners, visit www.concertgolfpartners.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $72 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

Media Contacts

Company / Industry Contact

Peter Nanula

pnanula@concertgolfclubs.com

Clearlake / Media Contact

Jennifer Hurson

jhurson@lambert.com

Concert Golf Partners (PRNewswire)

www.clearlake.com (PRNewsfoto/Clearlake Capital Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Concert Golf Partners