Direct Online Marketing Bridges The 'Concept To Client' Gap With C-Leveled Acquisition

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM), the region's largest and fastest growing digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce the acquisition of C-Leveled, one of the top branding and marketing firms in Pittsburgh, in an effort to better serve growing companies in their marketing campaigns from "concept to client."

According to recent research conducted and collected by HubSpot:

49% of companies report that increasing customer acquisition is their primary objective

Websites are the no. 2 channel used in marketing

42% of people leave websites because of poor functionality

It's no secret that websites are the first impression most businesses get with their audience. To create that first impression opportunity, web assets need to be optimized to stand out in search engines, social media, and other platforms. Once that traffic is converted into leads and sales opportunities, nurturing those prospects through the sales funnel requires a unique blend of art and science to reach business goals.

Putting it simply: modern digital marketing is complex.

Adding to the complexity of digital marketing, growing companies have been forced to work with multiple agencies to help with creative design, campaign launches, ROI measurement, and nurturing new clientele.

DOM's acquisition of C-leveled intends to bridge that gap, positioning the Premier Google Partner to provide a complete suite of services within one agency for companies looking to grow confidently online.

"I've been fortunate to have gotten to work with the C-leveled team for 5 years, witnessing their talent first-hand. I have the utmost respect for Denise and what she has accomplished," said Justin Seibert, Founder and President of Direct Online Marketing. "Plus our values align completely, making a natural cultural fit between the two companies."

In addition to expanding DOM's marketing offerings to clients, C-leveled's reputation in the Pittsburgh market will help DOM continue to expand its growing footprint in the region and help recruit the highest quality talent to serve its worldwide clientele.

The inclusion of C-leveled's team of experienced creatives, developers, and client service leaders will also allow DOM to serve a higher volume of companies with a customer experience that far exceeds what businesses have come to expect from traditional marketing agencies. DOM currently achieves an 85% client retention rate with the expectation that the number will continue to grow. Its Net Promoter Score, the gold standard indicator of client satisfaction, rates 37% higher than digital agency industry benchmarks.

"What DOM has achieved over the past several years has been very impressive," said Denise DeSimone, President and CEO of C-leveled. "When evaluating what the next phase of C-leveled looks like, transitioning to a company that excels in quality of work, unparalleled customer experience, and authentic corporate culture were essential factors to consider, and DOM has all three."

For more information on this acquisition, please call 800.979.3177 or visit directom.com.

About Direct Online Marketing

Direct Online Marketing (DOM) is a top 200 Premier Google Partner digital marketing agency founded in 2006. From our offices in Pittsburgh and Wheeling, WV we've helped clients from every populated continent sell into over 150 countries. By partnering with us, you gain a trusted digital advisor with certified expertise and proven results. We offer a disciplined approach, straightforward communications, complete transparency, and a culture of excellence. For more information, visit https://www.directom.com/ .

