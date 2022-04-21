Fetch Rewards Partners with Sargento Following Positive Results from Top-Rated Rewards App's User Base

Fetch Rewards shoppers will now earn rewards when purchasing Sargento products

MADISON, Wis., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Rewards , America's No. 1 consumer-rewards app, is partnering with Sargento following positive engagement results in the company's initial pilot program. The full partnership gives Fetch Rewards shoppers new opportunities to receive rewards points and other loyalty benefits for purchasing Sargento products. The Fetch Rewards app is free to download at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

(PRNewsfoto/Fetch Rewards) (PRNewswire)

"In an increasingly competitive market, Fetch is a powerful tool for brands looking to drive meaningful consumer engagement and understand real-time consumer purchasing behavior," said Pat Burke, Chief Revenue Officer of Fetch Rewards. "We're thrilled to deepen our relationship with Sargento and to continue providing best-in-class, actionable insights."

The Fetch and Sargento partnership is an evolution of a pilot program that the two beloved brands began in 2021. The platform's ability to reach new audiences, particularly Millennial and Gen Z consumers, via strategic deployment of targeted offers and personalized communication delivered positive ROI for Sargento. This resulted in the generation of strong growth in both household penetration and spend per household on Sargento products.

"To drive growth in the evolving digital landscape, Fetch provides an opportunity to connect with our consumers while gaining valuable insights through advanced analytics that allow us to optimize our campaigns throughout the year," said Cami Schenck, Director of Integrated Marketing Communications for Sargento. "Since 1953, the Sargento name has been synonymous with innovation, and this partnership is the latest way we're delivering real, natural cheese to families across America."

Fetch works directly with consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, retailers, and restaurants to give consumers access to free rewards with every purchase. The app allows shoppers to accumulate rewards points by submitting pictures of any receipt -- from any store or restaurant -- and by linking eReceipts from online retailers. Points are then redeemed for free gift cards and other rewards, right within the Fetch app.

With its current active user base of nearly 14 million, Fetch captures more than $100 billion in annual gross merchandise value, making the platform equivalent to the nation's seventh-largest and fastest-growing retailer. This flow of data provides the backbone for a new generation of advertising tools that drive real, measurable purchasing decisions.

Find more information about Fetch's brand partnerships here .

About Sargento Foods Inc.

With over 2,000 employees and net sales of $1.5 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 65 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients and sauces. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

About Fetch Rewards:

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer rewards app in the U.S. With over 500 global brands on its roster and proven ability to influence consumer behavior, Fetch represents the future of digital marketing and provides a significant competitive advantage for brands seeking to forge deeper relationships with consumers. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than two million five-star reviews from happy shoppers. To learn more, download the free app and visit www.fetchrewards.com .

