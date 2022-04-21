FORTUNE MAGAZINE RANKS FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE AMONG BEST ONLINE MBA PROGRAMS IN THE NATION

LAKELAND, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune released its national rankings for "Best Online MBA Programs" in the nation and Florida Southern College is once again near the top. Florida Southern's online MBA program housed within the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise was ranked No. 46 nationally.

"Once again our students and faculty in the Online MBA program at the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise have proven that it is among the finest in the nation," Florida Southern College President Anne B. Kerr said. "We are incredibly proud to offer such an extraordinary educational experience at Florida Southern College."

Florida Southern's online MBA program, which started in spring 2016, has seen a 254% growth in the past four years. The 33-hour, self-paced online program utilizes a seven-week format and offers concentrations in business analytics, CPA licensure, esports management, healthcare management, IO psychology, and supply chain management. The online MBA program includes high engagement with the Barnett School of Business faculty and their classmates, providing online students access to the same quality faculty instructors and educational experiences received by traditional students on the Florida Southern campus.

"It is a great honor that Fortune has once again recognized our Online MBA program as being one of the premier MBA programs in the country," said Dr. Michael Weber, dean of the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise at FSC. "The hard work our students and faculty put in deserves this kind of praise."

Florida Southern's online MBA program is a part of the curriculum within the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. The Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise was recently named #1 in "Teaching Quality" by Poets&Quants and continues to be included in The Princeton Review's list of the nation's Best Business Schools. Furthermore, this year, Colleges of Distinction recognized Florida Southern's Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise as a premier business program in the state of Florida and the nation. Florida Southern was recognized because of the Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise's focus on career-relevant courses with a broad set of multidisciplinary perspectives and student opportunities for real-world experience through industry internships and other forms of professional engagement.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

