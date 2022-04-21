Hagerty launches Digital Labs initiative to help build and scale tech-driven solutions for the automotive enthusiast industry

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) has launched Digital Labs, a strategic initiative that allows the company to quickly pivot to new products and adopt new business models while fostering a mindset of innovation.

"As a growth company focusing on many dimensions of the automotive world, innovation and digital product thinking are critical for our future," said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. "Digital labs will allow us to innovate faster, attract more talented team members and do more for our members and partners."

Among the first products launched by Digital Labs is the insurance-cost-saving Mileage Verification App. The lab also reimagined the collector favorite Hagerty Valuation Tools®, which includes more than 15 years of pricing for 40,000 enthusiast cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles from the post-war era to present, and the enthusiast carsharing platform DriveShareTM.

"Hagerty Digital Labs is about business acceleration," said Kelly Smith, Chief Strategy Officer of Hagerty. "We are developing a one-stop shop focused on creating value from innovative ideas in the shortest possible time. We are car lovers and innovators who are intent on advancing the industry through revolutionary technology."

A key component of Digital Labs is a significant recruiting initiative to hire dozens of engineers, product managers and designers with product-thinking mindsets. To learn more, please visit www.HagertyLabs.com.

"Digital Labs represents a turning point in our recruiting strategy," said Shoba Menon, Senior Vice President of Talent at Hagerty. "Hagerty is already a culture- and people-first organization so the introduction of Digital Labs means doubling down on our search for creative, nimble change-makers and problem-solvers."

