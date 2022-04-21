Headless commerce pioneer fabric partners with Master Data Management company Stibo Systems

Clean, accurate and consistent operating data combined with the flexibility and ease-of-use of a Headless platform means an exceptional experience for customers

AARHUS, Denmark and SEATTLE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headless commerce pioneer fabric and Master Data Management company Stibo Systems today announced that the two companies are partnering to enable any company engaged in digital commerce to provide their customers a modern and exceptional experience. In headless or composable commerce, computing, data storage and network resources are abstracted from their physical locations and can be managed via a web-based interface.

"With Stibo Systems' MDM solution we empower companies to take control over their different data domains, enable cross-border trade, and a frictionless commerce experience through accurate and enriched product data. With this partnership we believe we can solve complex enterprise commerce requirements," says Neda Nia, Chief Product Officer at Stibo Systems.

fabric offers a "headless" commerce platform for retailers, merchandisers and sellers to streamline their e-commerce operations. Their headless commerce separates the front- and back-ends of e-commerce websites and applications to allow greater flexibility, more robust scaling and features such as faster page loads.

"Businesses that succeed today are utilizing data in ways that were previously considered science fiction," said Ben Pressley, Chief Revenue Officer at fabric. "Stibo Systems' innovative technology allows businesses to find the truth in their data and operations very quickly. When this is combined with fabric's headless commerce product suite, businesses can effectively operationalize their data and create exceptional experiences for their customers."

About fabric

fabric is a key component of the modern commerce stack. By democratizing access to best-in-class digital commerce tooling, fabric allows merchants who aren't served well by Shopify, Oracle ATG, or Salesforce Commerce Cloud (and other hosted platforms) to thrive in an e-commerce world. Customers like BuildDirect, GNC, and MSC trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within just a few months without having to replatform. fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in the Cloud Capital Seattle, Washington, with offices and customers around the world, fabric is backed by SoftBank, Glynn Capital, Forerunner Ventures, Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, and Expa. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at stibosystems.com .

For more information, please contact:

Mission North for fabric

fabric@missionnorth.com

703-795-1928

Stibo Systems

Volker Bitzer

Senior Public Relations Manager

Volker.Bitzer@stibosystems.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fabric Inc.