Hennessey Expands Tuner School Program Adding All-New Advanced Tuning Course

New 14-week curriculum teaches high-level tuning

Students access Hennessey's Chassis Dynamometers, on-site test track, plus a training fleet including a Chevrolet Camaro SS, Dodge Challenger Hellcat, and Ford Mustang GT

New Advanced Tuning course builds on Hennessey's Intro to High Performance program

More than 600 students have graduated from Hennessey's Tuner School since 2008

SEALY, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has unveiled an all-new training course aimed at creating the next generation of highly-skilled automotive performance calibrators.

Hennessey's Tuner School 200 Advanced Tuning Class (PRNewswire)

Called '200 Automotive Technology – Advanced Tuning', the new 14-week curriculum teaches high-level tuning through a balanced program of practical lab-based learning and instructor led lecture sessions. Covering everything from Advanced Engine Dynamics and OEM System Strategies to Data Analytics and Aftermarket Engine Tuning, the new course builds on Hennessey's '100 Automotive Technology – Intro to High Performance' course.

Hennessey established Tuner School in 2008 and through the following 14 years has educated more than 600 students. With plans in place to quadruple the school's existing footprint, the addition of the '200 Automotive Technology – Advanced Tuning' course will enable hundreds more students to grow their expertise even further.

The brainchild of Hennessey Founder and CEO John Hennessey, Tuner School's focus is to train students to become the next wave of professionals in the Performance and Racing Industry. The new Advanced Tuning program is only for those who have completed Hennessey's 100 Automotive Technology course or have passed the entrance examination. Education takes place over 14 weeks – the comprehensive class includes more than 100 hours of lectures and over 175 hours of practical lab experience.

John Hennessey, Founder and CEO: "I love horsepower, but what I love more is hearing from Tuner School graduates that our program has changed their life. It's hugely gratifying to play a small part in the futures of so many talented men and women. We believe whole heartedly in the program as demonstrated by the Hennessey Performance employment figures – more than half of our technicians are Tuner School graduates."

Hands-on training includes use of Hennessey's own chassis dynamometers, capable of analyzing vehicle output at speeds up to 200 mph with power of up to 2000 bhp. Practical experience extends to real-world testing on Hennessey's own test track using models including a Chevrolet Camaro SS, Dodge Challenger Hellcat, and Ford Mustang GT.

Jason Haynes, Tuner School Lead and Hennessey Director of Research & Development: "For 14 years, the experienced Tuner School instructor team has helped hundreds of students to fulfil their ambition to work in the automotive performance and racing sector. The addition of our Advanced Tuning course will enable experienced technicians and those graduating from our Intro to High Performance course to raise their skills to the highest level."

All the Tuner School instructors have professional experience in OEM and aftermarket calibration and serve on the Hennessey Performance Calibration Team. Many students they've trained have graduated into senior positions at Hennessey Performance or elsewhere in the performance and racing industry or professional race teams. One graduate, Jamason Provost, recently signed with Michael Jordan's 23XI NASCAR Team.

Tuner School holds Military Friendly School designation (GI Bill) and has Texas Workforce Commission approval. Prospective students should contact Hennessey for more information by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting TunerSchool.com.

About Tuner School

Tuner School is the world's only automotive technical school dedicated to teaching car enthusiasts how to modify and tune cars, sports cars and race cars. John Hennessey established Tuner School in 2008 and over the following 14 years the experienced instructor team has educated more than 600 students. Two courses are offered from Hennessey's Sealy, Texas campus – '100 Automotive Technology – Intro to High Performance' and '200 Automotive Technology – Advanced Tuning'.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021 with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic, and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track

Known as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic vehicles alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

