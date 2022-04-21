A Radical New Understanding of the Mind-Body Connection

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, 2022, World Book Day, Dr. Samuel Mann, a physician, researcher, and prominent hypertension specialist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital / Weill Cornell Medical College, will release his latest health and well-being book. 'Hidden Within Us' offers a revolutionary understanding of the mind-body connection that is suspected by neither patients nor physicians, and is missing from both medical and mind-body literature.

The book conveys the unrecognized origin of the mind-body connection in the powerful emotions that are hidden from our awareness through repression. Repression is not psychopathology. It is actually a gift of evolution that is a widely unrecognized key component of our resilience in the face of trauma or potentially overwhelming stress. However, the burden of repressed emotion, in time, is an equally unrecognized contributor to many medical conditions.

Dr. Mann hopes this understanding can open a new direction in managing some of the patients with widely encountered yet still inadequately explained and treated medical conditions such as hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia and other pain syndromes, migraine, inflammatory bowel disease, and possibly many others. He emphasizes that the mind-body connection is pertinent in some, but not all patients with these conditions; attribution to a mind-body origin should not be generalized to all patients.

He presents case histories of patients that will make this rarely considered understanding unavoidable to almost any reader. Importantly, the cases will also convey the potential for healing through awareness or medication. Hidden Within Us then goes on to discuss both the paths and the barriers to recovery.

Here are a few illustrative cases:

A 22-year-old patient suffering from unexplained chronic fatigue syndrome had grown up amid severe acrimony between his parents. Despite the absence of any anxiety or depression, his chronic fatigue responded quickly to an antidepressant.

A 48-year-old patient with longstanding unexplained severe hypertension that was uncontrolled on five medications, experienced rapid normalization of her blood pressure and elimination of three medications after gaining awareness of emotions related to her experience of rape when she was 14.

A patient who had been suffering unexplained episodes of sudden and severe blood pressure elevation for five years experienced a rapid cure without any medication after gaining awareness of painful but repressed emotions related to her struggles after a divorce 20 years earlier.

The paperback book is now available to order on Amazon for $15.99.

