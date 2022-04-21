InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Painters (JKK-119)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in maintenance and I wanted to ensure that a scraping tool was handy while painting," said an inventor, from Topeka, Kan., "so I invented the PAINT BRUSH & SCRAPER COMBO. My design enables you to remove old, loose paint without the hassle of climbing down the ladder to obtain a scraper."

The invention provides an improved brush for painters. In doing so, it ensures that a scraping tool is readily available when needed. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also can be used to pry open a paint can. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

