InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Cooling Station (HAD-122)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient cooling station for use during outdoor events in hot summer weather," said an inventor, from Davie, Fla., "so I invented the QOOL BOX. My design could provide added safety for patrons and it could provide added revenue for the venue."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cool off at an outdoor venue. In doing so, it eliminates the need to enter a nearby indoor facility to cool down. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it could help to prevent overheating, cramping or potential heat stroke. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for various venues such as stadiums, amusement parks, beaches, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp