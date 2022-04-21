MTN DEW® FLAMIN' HOT® BECOMES THE OFFICIAL DRINK OF HELL AND YOU CAN JOIN THEM THERE…IN HELL, MICHIGAN THAT IS, AS NEW PRODUCT RELEASES NATIONWIDE

But they're not going alone, the brand is sending DJ Pauly D and Chef Action Bronson to the depths of Hell… Michigan for an April 30 bash that's guaranteed to be spicy

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no better place than Hell to welcome back by overwhelming demand, MTN DEW® FLAMIN' HOT®. So good in fact, that not only is MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT the perfect meeting of Spicy and Sweet, but now THE Official Drink of Hell…Michigan.

It's official, MTN DEW is going To Hell with MTN DEW Flamin' Hot and they're not going alone

To celebrate earning the title, MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT is journeying into the depths of Hell, Michigan for a one-night only event, affectionately called To Hell with MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT, on April 30. DEW fans from across the country are invited to join in on the fun. Not only that, but Jersey icon and loyal GTL proponent, DJ Pauly D, is joining MTN DEW in Hell to bring the fire beats.

"When MTN DEW asked me to go to Hell, I thought they were messing with me. But then I realized they wanted my help to make Hell even hotter with my fire beats. There is no one better to bring the heat. Yeaaahhh buddy!" says DJ Pauly D.

This internet-breaking flavor deserves an equally epic menu, chock full of MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT goodness. Enter the culinary stylings of Chef and Rapper Action Bronson. Chef Bronson brought the doubly fiery pairing of MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT and FLAMIN HOT® snacks to life in a four-course spicy meets sweet menu that's bold as hell.

"I had a blast coming up with these recipes for MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT and I mean who else can say they whipped up the finest grub in Hell?" says Chef and Rapper, Action Bronson.

DEW Nation, You are Invited...

Join MTN DEW, DJ Pauly D and Action Bronson at To Hell with MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT on Saturday, April 30 for all the below and more. Admission is free and you can find us here - 42.4338° N, 83.9845° W. At least until the bars close at midnight.

Sparky's Saloon , featuring MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT inspired mixology for fans 21+ and over

The MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT Grill , where Chef Bronson will be serving a curated VIP menu

The MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT Country Club, a MTN DEW takeover of the local 18-hole putt putt course

"When we launched MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT online last year in limited supply, the product sold out in less than an hour. Now, we're excited to bring it back to our loyal fans by making it available at retailers nationwide and celebrate as the official drink of Hell, Michigan," says Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer, MTN DEW.

MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT is available nationwide at all major retailers and convenience store locations in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. cans.

For more information, visit www.mountaindew.com/hell and follow @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW® CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® Zero Sugar, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON®, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Zero Sugar, MTN DEW SPARK™ and MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

