PATREON ANNOUNCES PULL UP, AN INCUBATOR AND COMMUNITY FOR CREATORS OF COLOR, WITH CREATIVE PARTNERS ISSA RAE'S HOORAE MEDIA, BLAIR IMANI, AMANDA SEALES' SMART FUNNY & BLACK, DURAND BERNARR, AND MORE

The program will give creators access to capital, content, and community to help them build sustainable and profitable businesses

Interested creators can tune into Pull Up's worldwide livestream event on the Patreon YouTube April 27 to learn more

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Patreon, a membership platform for creators and their most passionate fans, announced Pull Up, an incubator and creative community to give creators of color access to capital and other resources to grow their businesses. Pull Up, powered by Patreon, is supported by and developed with some of the biggest creators of color driving culture today – including Issa Rae's HOORAE, Blair Imani, Amanda Seales' Smart Funny & Black, Durand Bernarr, Jade Novah, Nicole Cardoza, Tim Chantarungsu, and Tina Yu, among others.

While the creator economy is growing at an exciting pace, a 2021 study found that BIPOC creators are paid almost a third less (29%) than their white peers. To help bridge this gap, and working with creators of color, Patreon launched Pull Up, a generative ecosystem where creators of color can learn from and grow with industry leaders, and each other, to "pull up" the next generation of creatives.

"We are excited to be a part of Pull Up, powered by Patreon's Creator Success team, who continue to be a champion for HOORAE on and off the platform," said Issa Rae, creative partner for Pull Up powered by Patreon. "We share a core set of values in empowering creators of color with access and resources, so I'm thrilled my team and I get to be on this journey with the other creators in the initiative."

Starting today, creators can visit pullup.patreon.com to learn more about the community and incubator and sign up to participate. Any creator can join the Pull Up Community and gain access to the Pull Up Salon Series, which is a series of community events, panels, and workshops featuring industry-leading creators of color who share how to hone your creative, entrepreneurial, and community-building skills as you grow a creative business of your own. They will also be invited to join the Pull Up community on a dedicated Discord server to connect and learn from their peers. Select Patreon creators will get the opportunity to apply to the incubator for funding.

On Wednesday, April 27, Patreon will host Pull Up Late Night, a worldwide livestream for creators, by creators. The special launch event will feature D Smoke, Nicole Cardoza, and RT TV who will introduce the program, share their creative journeys and discuss what Pull Up means to them. The event starts at 5 pm PT/8pm ET and creators can register for the event at events.patreon.com/pulluplatenight

"As a musician and creator of color, I know firsthand the challenges that many face when hustling to grow, perfect their craft and scale their businesses to be profitable," said Hewan Abebe, Head of Creator Initiatives for the Patreon Creator Success team. "It's these experiences that propelled me to develop Pull Up, and it is my hope that the program serves as a conduit for creators of color to retain ownership of their work, inspire community, and foster change to help generations coming up."

For more information on Pull Up, powered by Patreon, and the upcoming public livestream event on April 27, please visit events.patreon.com/PullUpLateNight.

