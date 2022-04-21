Q1 Franchise Signings Showcase Strength of Unleashed Brands

Platform Company of Youth Enrichment Brands Starts 2022 with Significant Growth

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, Premier Martial Arts and Class 101, announced today impressive Q1 franchise growth numbers that show significant momentum across several of the brands. Since the start of 2022, the company has signed a total of 65 new franchise deals across four of the brands, with plans to enter several new markets.

"We are excited to build on a banner year of growth in 2021 for many of our brands into Q1," said Josh Wall, Chief Growth Officer for Unleashed Brands. "It's rewarding to see these relationships come full circle with more and more openings in new areas and with franchisees who are adding to their portfolio of franchised kid-focused brands. We expect this momentum to grow throughout the year as Unleashed Brands continues to provide investment opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to impact their communities and invest in kids."

Some of the highlights of the new deals within the Unleashed family of brands include:

Urban Air Adventure Park: This quarter's new Urban Air signings include the addition of franchisees in Kennesaw, GA ; Vancouver, WA ; Glendale, AZ ; Grand Rapids, MI ; Concord, CA ; St. Petersburg, FL ; NW Nashville, TN ; Nassau County, NY ; Meyerland, TX; Houston Heights, TX; Pensacola, FL ; and Shreveport, LA .

The Little Gym: This quarter's new Little Gym signings include the addition of franchisees in Round Rock, TX ; Tomball, TX ; Roanoke, TX ; Hasbrouck Heights, NJ ; Cedar Park, TX ; Coeur d'Alene, ID; Ridgefield, WA ; Southern Colorado Springs, CO ; and Bend, OR.

Snapology: This quarter's new Snapology signings include the addition of franchisees in Harrisonburg, VA ; Colorado Springs, CO ; Las Vegas, NV ; Peoria, AZ ; Huntsville, AL ; Lake Jackson, TX ; Katy, TX ; Sugarland, TX; Woodbridge, VA ; San Diego, CA ; Lexington, SC ; Campbell, CA ; and Cedar Park, TX.

Premier Martial Arts : This quarter's new Premier Martial Arts signings include the addition of franchisees in Birmingham, AL ; Reading, PA ; South Arlington, TX ; Mt. Pleasant, SC ; Belmont Mt. Holly, NC ; Lincoln, NE ; Dallas, TX ; Yorba Linda, CA ; Tustin, CA ; Bend, OR ; Glenview, IL ; Wenatchee, WA ; Trussville, AL ; Hillsdale, NJ ; Gramercy , NY; Rancho/ NW Las Vegas, NV ; and Brooklyn Heights, NY.

Later today, at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/10 a.m. PT, Unleashed Brands will hold a Franchise Education Webinar geared towards people interested in owning one of the leading youth enrichment franchises under the Unleashed Brands umbrella. Participants will hear from Unleashed Brands Founder & CEO Michael O. Browning, Jr. on the vision of Unleashed Brands and how the platform company is investing in kids and providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to impact their communities. Additional speakers will include Jay Thomas, CEO and Brand President of Urban Air, Nancy Bigley, CEO and Brand President of The Little Gym and Laura Coe, CEO and Brand President of Snapology, who will all share the current state and future of each Unleashed brand. James Franks and Josh Barker, VPs of Franchise Recruitment for Unleashed Brands, will also join the conversation to provide an overview of the Discovery Process. To register, visit https://bit.ly/UnleashedBrandsWebinar.

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as Moms and Dads seek to "Build Great Kids."

To learn more about Unleashed Brands and current opportunities, please visit unleashedbrands.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, Premier Martial Arts and Class 101 and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

