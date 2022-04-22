Centers across the world improve the accuracy, ease of myocardial perfusion imaging with digital SPECT and Deep Learning technologies

Spectrum Dynamics installs the cutting-edge methodology for attenuation correction for its D-SPECT® Series digital camera that eliminates need for CT transmission scan and multiple-positions scans.

SARASOTA, Fla. , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Dynamics today announced the worldwide deployment of its TruCorr Attenuation Correction software across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Deep Learning-based application, which works on Spectrum Dynamics' D-SPECT® digital cameras, is revolutionary in its ability to generate artifact corrected myocardial perfusion images without requiring additional scanning sessions for the patient.

Studies have shown that attenuation correction of SPECT images improves image quality and increases the accuracy of image interpretation. Until now, the most common way to visually address attenuation artifacts has been to scan the patient twice, using different positions. For others, an alternative option to implement correction has been to obtain a corresponding computed tomography (CT) transmission scan.

"Our initial experience with TruCorr attenuation correction has been encouraging", said Marvin W. Kronenberg, M.D., Director Heart Station and Nuclear Cardiology, Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute. "We have obtained marked improvement in image quality compared to uncorrected images."

TruCorr performs attenuation correction using a Deep Learning approach with data from the patient's SPECT scan. The application eliminates the need to scan the patient in two different positions, such as upright and supine or prone. TruCorr benefits sites where there is no CT scanner available. It can also free up CT scanners and staff. TruCorr averts the need for the patient to incur additional radiation dose and longer or multiple appointments.

"Many of Spectrum's unique design ideas have proven key in the development and optimization of digital SPECT cameras and have become industry standards in SPECT imaging," said Spectrum Dynamics' CEO, Gilad Yoeli. "It is our fierce spirit of innovation and agility that drives us to develop solutions that increase diagnostic confidence, increase scanner efficiency and throughput, and lower dose to the patient."

About Spectrum Dynamics Medical

Spectrum Dynamics Medical Group Limited and its subsidiaries ("Spectrum Dynamics") are engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, and service of state-of-the-art nuclear medicine imaging systems. Spectrum Dynamics is spearheading the transformation of SPECT imaging systems from analog to digital detection technology, enabling hospitals and clinicians to provide superior healthcare services with improved image quality, efficiency, and access to advanced clinical applications. Spectrum Dynamics launched the world first digital cardiac dedicated SPECT system – the D-SPECT® CARDIO – in 2007. Since then, the D-SPECT has become the system of choice for functional cardiac imaging with hundreds of systems sold worldwide. In 2018, Spectrum Dynamics launched its multipurpose VERITON® and the VERITON-CT® SPECT/CT, first ring-based 360 CZT digital SPECT/CT scanner.

