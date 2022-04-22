GNCC CAPITAL, INC. TO PROVIDE DETAILED UPDATE

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company", "GNCC" or "GNCP") acknowledges the innumerable E Mail from our shareholders.

We recognize that our shareholders appear very eager to receive an update on a number of issues including the completion of our new corporate website and interim exploration strategy for our recent transaction of "Silverpeak"; those being the Lithium and Uranium Properties in Nevada.

Your Directors are preparing an update to address these issues and will disseminate a detailed Press Release.

Shareholders are asked to please respect that your Directors have been inundated in work pertaining to the new website, detailed Reports and the exploration planning for "Silverpeak".

Exploration planning for the "Silverpeak" Project is complex and we are retaining both a Geologist and a "turnkey" exploration company that both specialize in both Lithium and Uranium Exploration and Extraction and in that area of Nevada. The same Geologist and firm are currently dealing with our partners exploration work in the same geographical area; which was one of our main attractions to close these transactions as we successfully achieved.

Shareholders are encouraged to E Mail issues of concern or of interest to ourselves. If pertinent, we will address in this Update.

We will also be addressing and will dispel a number of false rumors being disseminated on the Internet Stock Chat Forums that are serving to mislead and to sow confusion amongst our shareholders.

We trust that this will provide clarity and reassurance to our shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

GNCC CAPITAL, INC.

Telephone: (702) 990-0156

Investor Relations Contact:

E Mail: investor@gncc-capital.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gncccapital

View original content:

SOURCE GNCC Capital, Inc.