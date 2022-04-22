Tech Company Senseware Partners with Toxic Suppression to Keep Firefighters Safe

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senseware , an industry leader in real-time indoor air quality monitoring technology has partnered with Toxic Suppression , a firefighter safety company to launch Sentinel IQ. Sentinel IQ is the first monitoring system specifically designed to track and alert first responders to the threats of airborne contaminants.

First responders are routinely exposed to many harmful contaminants in the line-of-duty including volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, and contagious pathogens. Cancer caused 66 percent of career firefighter line-of-duty deaths from 2002 to 2019, according to data from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

Toxic Suppression's vision is to provide a safer working environment for first responders against the multiple unseen hazards they are exposed to. "For the first time, the unseen hazards can be visualized real-time to alert to unsafe working environments. Designed and tested in station and emergency vehicles, the Sentinel IQ is a future-proof solution with unlimited applications including custom sensor packages." said Scott Hacker, VP of Sales and Marketing of Toxic Suppression.

The Sentinel IQ monitors air quality and sanitization performance including, VOC's, CO2, PM 0.3-1.0, PM 2.5, PM 10, CO, and offers the only real-time cloud-based ion sensor on the market. Coupled with the Sentinel Purifier, The Sentinel provides the only mobile air and hard surface sanitization system where the performance can be validated in real-time.

"Our technology was invented from Parkinson's Disease research and has evolved to help people understand the health of their environment. With over 1M firefighters in the United States risking their lives, we are proud to support Toxic Suppression in providing assurance and peace of mind to our heroes." said Serene Almomen, CEO of Senseware.

About Senseware:

Senseware is a first of its kind sensor-based technology platform with 43 patents. It provides real-time assurance into critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, equipment status, and more. Senseware is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market. Visit: www.senseware.co

About Toxic Suppression:

Toxic Suppression has a core mission to educate and protect first responders from the dangers and long-term effects of repeated exposure to carcinogens and other hazards. Toxic Suppression offers solutions for a safer working environment, including Sentinel IQ an accurate real-time cloud-based air quality monitoring system that alerts you on the level and nature of pollution in your air. Visit: https://www.toxicsuppression.com/



