1798, a Fingerpaint company, recognized as DE&I Champion at the 2022 Manny Awards

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint, biopharma's global commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions, celebrated a milestone win at the 2022 Manny Awards, as 1798, Fingerpaint's market access and commercialization firm, was named Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion.

Fingerpaint (PRNewswire)

This award recognizes 1798 as a leader in diversity and inclusion, embedding them in all aspects of its business operations. All Fingerpaint companies share this commitment to creating and maintaining a workplace of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"I am incredibly proud of this team's commitment to supporting a diverse workforce and culture of belonging," said Roshawn Blunt, Managing Director of 1798. "We know DE&I is something that takes continuous and ongoing work, so to get this recognition tells us we are on the right track."

"We could not be more honored to have 1798 receive this award," said Bill McEllen, Global President of Fingerpaint. "They have set the bar incredibly high for all of our Fingerpaint companies, and we are all committed to following their example as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion."

The Manny Awards are an annual celebration of creative excellence in healthcare advertising and communications. Hundreds of attendees joined Med Ad News in New York City to recognize winners across 30 award categories, voted on by industry peers, an expert panel of medical advocates, and the editors of Med Ad News.

About Fingerpaint:

Independent by design and built on a foundation of empathy, Fingerpaint is biopharma's global commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions. At its core is an award-winning global team of more than 700 people who are committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

Fingerpaint was named 2021 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at Fingerpaint.com.

Media Contact:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fingerpaint