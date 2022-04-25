Guidehouse's Marianne Bailey Named Top Cyber Exec to Watch in 2022

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is pleased to announce that WashingtonExec has selected Marianne Bailey, partner and leader of the Advanced Solutions Cybersecurity practice, as one of the Top Cyber Execs to Watch in 2022.

For this prestigious listing, WashingtonExec identified the leaders in both government and industry who are consistently staying one step ahead of adversaries, equipped with the technical know-how to safeguard systems and information. Those recognized achieved significant milestones and goals with the support of strong leadership, teams and processes, and they possess the know-how to navigate the complexities of the cyberthreat landscape.

Bailey, former deputy national manager for U.S. national security systems at the National Security Agency, brings over 30 years of experience in government leadership, spearheading IT security and information sharing initiatives across the Defense Department, the intelligence community and civilian government sectors. In her role at Guidehouse she leverages her extensive experience addressing cybersecurity risks for our nation's intelligence and defense communities to help clients with their most complex cybersecurity challenges.

"We are delighted to congratulate Marianne on this remarkable achievement," said John Hunt, partner at Guidehouse and leader of the Advanced Solutions segment. "She is a dedicated, passionate and strategic cybersecurity professional who not only steps up to new challenges in addressing cyber risks and vulnerabilities, but also leverages her deep knowledge and keen awareness of the threat landscape to help our clients develop innovative and effective security programs that truly outwit complexity."

Guidehouse works with public and private organizations to identify their true risks in terms of business impact and help them prioritize protections. One of the key areas Bailey and her team are focused on in 2022 is Cyber Resilience: integrating cybersecurity with business and mission information to enable organizations to make informed, prioritized cyber risk decisions that support strategic and operational business objectives.

"I am honored to be recognized among this group of esteemed cyber professionals," said Bailey. "Throughout my career I have prided myself on coaching and mentoring anyone who was interested. Helping people grow and achieve success is rewarding in so many ways and I am a firm believer that learning should never stop. A tech organization cannot remain relevant without constant learning. Be the role model."

