Malibu Launches New Global Brand Positioning with 'Do Whatever Tastes Good'

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malibu is launching a global brand refresh, spearheaded by a sun-soaked film from award-winning director Dave Meyers, introducing new energy, confidence and year-round summer vibes to the popular drink and encouraging everyone to get into the summer mindset and "Do Whatever Tastes Good."

When you think of Malibu, you instantly think of summer beach holidays. But why should that summer mindset be confined to three short months? Why should we ever feel like we can't do the things we like?

This global campaign titled "Welcome to Malibu", created with Wieden+Kennedy London, encourages consumers to live with the summer mindset all year. Whether that's sipping a piña colada in the summer while shamelessly enjoying the top pop hits, or mixing Malibu and Lemon Lime Soda at a holiday party. Malibu says: "Do Whatever Tastes Good."

Off the back of a stellar year of growth in 2021, this brand refresh aims to keep the momentum by moving Malibu firmly back into culture and into even more consumer's repertoires. The campaign features a wide range of moments and new ways in which to enjoy Malibu, from refreshing cocktails to flavours and ready to drink serves.

The new campaign will launch across all key markets including the US and Europe, led by a colour-drenched film, directed by the iconic Dave Meyers, famed for genre-defining music videos.

The spot, "Welcome to Malibu", takes viewers into the world of Malibu on "Coco" - the fabulous coconut horse, where they find a hyper real, inclusive space where everyone is doing what they like, whenever they like, with Malibu's summer vibe shining out across all seasons.

The film, which is produced by RadicalMedia, will be supported by a huge integrated campaign across online, digital, out of home and in-store. The brand refresh will also be unmissable on social channels, with an extensive range of assets including AV, GIFs, stickers and behind the scenes content.

Johan Radojewski VP Marketing, Malibu said: "The exciting thing about this campaign is that it reframes the traditional summer Malibu occasion from a time and place to a mindset you can find anytime. By inviting our consumers to 'Do Whatever Tastes Good' we are capturing the spirit of summer and making it relevant all year round. Giving our audience permission to enjoy whatever it is that they like, whenever they like."

Tad Greenough Chief Creative Officer, The Absolut Company said: "We knew that Malibu needed a creative and strategic step change, and I knew that there was no better agency than W+K for this reset. We are delighted with the campaign and the renewed energy and excitement it will give our brand."

Katy Edelsten and Rachel Clancy, W+K creatives, said: "Like a perfect pop track or your cushiest velour sweatpants, Malibu is unashamedly mainstream and deliciously uncomplicated."

"Our brief was to move Malibu beyond the confines of sun loungers and coconut cups, so we created an entire magical, musical world (which still has a prominent role for coconuts, don't you worry)."

"Malibu is a place where summer is a mindset, residents serve all sunshine and no shade, and where we invite all who visit us to Do Whatever Tastes Good."

Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard North America, said: "Malibu knows that summer is a time when people feel most free to do the things they love and enjoy carefree fun. With our new campaign, Welcome to Malibu, we're embracing that energy and encouraging our fans to do the same. We look forward to welcoming consumers into our world and showing them that when you just add Malibu, you can do whatever tastes good - anytime, anywhere."

Notes to Editors

The Absolut Company

The Absolut Company has the worldwide responsibility for the production, packaging innovation and strategic marketing of Absolut Vodka, Malibu and Kahlúa.

Malibu is the number one rum-based coconut spirit in the world.

Absolut Vodka is one of the world's top ten international spirits brands. Every bottle of Absolut Vodka comes from one source, Åhus in southern Sweden.

Kahlúa coffee liqueur is the world leader in its category.

The Absolut Company portfolio also includes Åhus Akvavit. The visitor center, Absolut Home, located next to the main production site for Absolut Vodka, was opened in 2018. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden. Chairman and CEO is Stéphanie Durroux. The Absolut Company is a part of Pernod Ricard, the world's second largest wine and spirits producer (source: IWSR).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,824 million in FY21. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations' Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About Wieden+Kennedy London

Wieden+Kennedy London is a creatively-driven communications agency, part of the independent network of eight W+K offices around the world. Driven to do the best work of our lives with inspiring clients, we're proud to work with, and help build, great brands like Coca-Cola, Formula 1, Nike, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx.

We produce provocative, culturally influential work – reflected in our position as Fast Company's Most Innovative Company in Marketing and Advertising in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

We also work hard to create an environment which encourages and supports people of all kinds to do their best and are proud to be named in The Sunday Times' Best 100 Small Companies to Work For, the UK's only creative agency to make the list.

