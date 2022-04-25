MSA Safety Showcases the Power of Connected Technology to Enhance Firefighter Safety at FDIC

From a firefighter's SCBA to drone technology to the Cloud, join MSA Safety in Indianapolis to learn how it all connects

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There may be nothing stronger than the connection shared between fellow firefighters. When it comes to helping firefighters stay safe on the job, MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), shares that same level of connection, and that will be on display this week as the annual Fire Department Instructor's Conference (FDIC) returns to a full-scale event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As a global leader in firefighter safety equipment and technology, MSA Safety will showcase its Connected Firefighter Platform – a suite of advanced safety technologies that work in concert to significantly improve firefighter monitoring, accountability and communication. Two key components of the Connected Firefighter Platform are the LUNAR™ Connected Device and MSA's FireGrid software services.

A multifunctional handheld device, LUNAR provides personal thermal imaging and several other innovative features that are designed to enhance firefighter safety and accountability. These innovations include MSA's proprietary Firefighting Assisting Search Technology (F.A.S.T.) network, which immediately alerts and guides teammates to downed team members. In addition, cloud connectivity provides incident command with an overview of on-scene operations by aggregating data from other MSA devices, such as the G1 breathing apparatus. In use, it can transmit key self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) information such as cylinder air pressure, battery status and various alarm indicators. FireGrid gives incident commanders the ability to evaluate and manage multiple situations in real time and from any location.

At this year's show, MSA will preview several enhancements to these leading-edge technologies, including:

FireGrid Map View: Leveraging the GPS capability in devices such as LUNAR, incident commanders will now be able to monitor their crew's location in the FireGrid application.

FireGrid PAR Check: Available at their fingertips, incident commanders can send an electronic Personnel Accountability Report (PAR) to other FireGrid-connected devices. This helps to remove the dependency on radio communication for a roll call and reduces the time needed to complete one, enhancing on-scene crew accountability efforts.

Fotokite Partnership: Tethered drone technology from Fotokite will be on display, featuring its aerial video capabilities that will be integrated into MSA's Connected Firefighter Platform through future development projects to help increase situational awareness.

An additional enhancement to LUNAR is its inclusion in MSA+™, the company's comprehensive safety subscription offering. MSA+ allows fire chiefs to bundle hardware and software needs enabling faster implementation, increased warranty coverage and automatic software and firmware upgrades with minimal capital expense. While MSA+ for LUNAR is currently only available in the United States, the subscription covers all LUNAR accessories and provides access to the FireGrid Premium account level.

"Fire departments are seeing the value of having their gear, equipment and technology designed and manufactured from one provider and how beneficial it is to have it all connected," said Greg Martin, MSA Safety's Vice President of Product Strategy and Development.

"MSA continues to embrace this mentality and develop products that enhance our offerings in the connected firefighter space. We are providing solutions for our customers and keeping them on the forefront of firefighter technology with LUNAR and MSA+. Together, these investments continue to change the way fire scenes are managed."

According to Jason Traynor, MSA Safety's General Manager of Global Fire Service Products, this year's FDIC attendees will see how the Connected Firefighter Platform enhancements are incorporated with the company's industry-leading G1 SCBA.

"Our enhancements help make upgrading equipment and technology seamless and come directly from customer feedback to address the complexity of managing fire scenes," Traynor said. "By incorporating more ways to view and track firefighters through real-time data and images, the Connected Firefighter Platform is the leading system for helping to keep firefighters safer and better connected than ever before."

In addition to the G1 SCBA and LUNAR Connected Device, other products MSA is featuring at FDIC include:

The Cairns ® XR2 Technical Rescue Helmet: Ideal for specialized tasks and non-fire related incidents, featuring "click-in" accessories, it is designed and third-party tested to meet the latest EN and NFPA Standards for Technical Rescue, Wildland Firefighting (EN only), and Water Rescue operations; and

The Globe Guard™ Hood: Provides head and neck particulate-protective barrier coverage. Part of the Globe Guard head-to-toe system, the Globe Guard Hood helps to protect against airborne particulates that can include toxic substances on the fireground.

MSA is also participating in a number of events and activities during the week, including the Women in Fire Leadership Conference; sponsoring and providing equipment for Hands-On Training (H.O.T.) Evolutions; and bringing back the MSA Block Party on Thursday, April 28.

Outside the exhibit hall, MSA products, including LUNAR and the Evolution 6000 Thermal Imaging Camera, will be used in H.O.T. classes and the Cairns XR2 Technical Rescue Helmets will be used during some "Chop Shop" vehicular rescue classes.

In addition to connecting with fellow firefighters at this year's Block Party, attendees will be able to give back through the #HashtagsforHats giveaway. MSA will be giving away exclusive Block Party hats, and for every hat a Block Party attendee earns, MSA will donate a beanie to Operation Warm, a charity supported by firefighters across North America.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

