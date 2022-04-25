Spring Health Hires Senior Vice President Of Payer Strategy

Hill joins from Headspace Health to scale health plan strategic partnerships

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the most comprehensive global mental health solution for employers and health plans, announced today it has hired Todd Hill as its senior vice president of Payer Strategy. He is based in Durham, NC and reports to Luca Ranaldi, chief commercial and strategy officer.

In his new role, Hill will lead Spring Health's strategy to advance the organization's goal of becoming the leading behavioral health partner for payers and health plans. Hill will provide executive oversight of the company's efforts to establish and scale partnerships with health plans to deliver behavioral health that is precise, personal and proven.

"Todd is an accomplished executive with a unique blend of experience on both the payer and provider side, specifically in behavioral health and value-based care," said April Koh, CEO and cofounder, at Spring Health. "He is well-positioned to lead Spring Health's efforts to bring precision mental health to health plans, in support of their goal of providing care that is accessible, outcome driven, cost-effective and meets the evolving needs of their members."

Hill brings over two decades of experience in the healthcare space and his hiring comes at an opportune time, following Spring Health's recent Series C fundraising and continued rapid growth with employers.

"I was attracted to Spring Health's ambitious vision for behavioral health without barriers and their proven capabilities of precision mental health to remove the waste associated with trial-and-error care," said Hill. "I am thrilled to join Spring Health on this journey as we continue to innovate and transform behavioral health together."

Hill comes to Spring Health from Headspace Health where he served as head of payer and provider partnership, building innovative partnerships that delivered on-demand behavioral health care to over 30 million insured members. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Evolent Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield NC after it purchased a third-party administrator business that he founded. He holds both a B.A. and MBA from Duke University.

About Spring Health

At Spring Health, we are making mental health fundamental by eliminating every barrier to care. Our comprehensive digital platform provides employers and health plans with diverse, inclusive care for individuals and families. Using clinically-proven machine learning models, we accurately assess an individual's needs and then our experienced care navigators guide the individual to the right care, whether it's coaching, meditation, therapy, medication or more. Today, Spring Health serves over 150 companies, from startups to multinational Fortune 500 corporations, and is a preferred mental health provider to companies like General Mills, Bain, DocuSign, and Instacart. For more information, please visit www.springhealth.com.

