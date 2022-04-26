AWARD-WINNING BATISTE™ EXPANDS "INSTANT REFRESH" PORTFOLIO WITH NEW LEAVE-IN HAIR MASKS AND NATURALLY DRY SHAMPOO

Batiste™ Introduces New Products to Address All Shoppers' In-Between Wash Needs

EWING, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batiste™ – America's #1 Dry Shampoo brand – has expanded its beloved portfolio to provide more ways to instantly achieve refreshed hair in-between washes. The exciting introduction of two new innovations, Batiste™ Leave-In Hair Mask and Batiste™ Naturally Dry Shampoo, adds to the already extensive line of in-between wash haircare products. The brand aims to build its portfolio to ensure there is a Batiste™ product for everyone - no matter mood, hair color, hair type or wash schedule!

"With busy schedules picking back up and consumers looking for quick, simple solutions, Batiste is more dedicated than ever to helping our consumers get beautiful hair between washes in seconds," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for Batiste™. "The brand continues to innovate and develop effective formulas that address unique consumer needs. We are thrilled to launch both Leave-In Hair Mask and Naturally Dry Shampoo this year; the perfect addition to our current variety of options for refreshing your hair between washes."

Batiste™ Leave-In Hair Mask is a new, rinse-free hair treatment designed to nourish and revive the look and feel of hair in seconds. Made to add shine and softness to hair, Leave-In Hair Masks provide the hydration of a deep conditioning mask without the hassle of waiting and rinsing it out and protects hair during heat styling up to 450 degrees. Plus, they carry Vitamin E beads along with ingredients macadamia and coconut oil. Batiste™ debuted three varieties of the new Leave-In Hair Mask, each formulated to revive dry and damaged hair for a noticeable improvement:

Smooth , made with silk proteins, is best for taming curly or frizzy hair with a mind of its own. It leaves hair smooth & soft as it seals split ends and calms frizz.

Repair is made with pea proteins and gives your hair extra love by reviving dry, damaged hair, and leaving it protected and noticeably improved.

Strengthen leads your tresses on the road to recovery. Made with flaxseed protein, the product prevents breakage and leaves brittle, dry hair feeling stronger.

Inspired by the power of Mother Nature, BatisteTM Naturally Dry Shampoo is made with rice starch to absorb excess oil and instantly refresh hair, with 100% natural extracts. The plant-powered formula is vegan-friendly, made without parabens or sulfates, and has an invisible finish.

Consumers can choose between three unique, botanical fragrances including:

Bamboo Fiber & Gardenia instantly restores volume and texture to fine hair, leaving it feeling revived and clean.

Coconut Milk & Hemp refreshes frizzy hair while helping to tame those pesky flyaways.

Green Tea & Chamomile is perfect for all hair types as it provides a light, fresh scent while absorbing oil from the root, reviving even the limpest of locks.

As a leader in the category, Batiste™ is most well-known for its award-winning variety of dry shampoos, which carry a ultra-refined rice starch formulation that revitalizes hair as it removes excess oils and restores volume, leaving hair looking, feeling, and smelling fresh. Carrying a luxury experience for less, Batiste Dry Shampoo cleans hair better than prestige brands that cost up to 3x more*.

The growing selection of products allow consumers to now refresh roots with any of BatisteTM's signature dry shampoos, while instantly adding moisture using Batiste™ Leave-In Hair Mask or shine with Touch of Gloss to lengths of hair.

For more information about Batiste™ in-between wash products, please visit batistehair.com, and follow the brand's exciting updates on Instagram @batiste_us and on TikTok @batiste.

*Batiste has the data to support the results.

About Batiste™

From its UK heritage in the 1970s to launching in the U.S. in 2015, Batiste™ has become a haircare fixture on beauty vanities and in stylist kits around the world. As the #1 Dry Shampoo, Batiste™ knows that your mindset is everything, and a good mood can start with a great hair day. That's why at Batiste™, we make products that provide an instant refresh and simplify your hair routine, freeing you from overthinking (and over washing!), so you can spend more time living your fullest life. The complete line of Batiste™ products includes over 20 dry shampoos tailored for specific hair colors, hair needs and fragrance preferences.

Batiste™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

