Choice Hotels Teams With Iconic Las Vegas Hotel And Casino Circus Circus To Offer A New Experience For Guests

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, has entered into a strategic agreement with Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, one of Las Vegas' largest and most popular family-friendly resorts. By joining the Ascend Hotel Collection guests will be able to book Circus Circus rooms directly through Choice channels, while further enhancing the company's award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program by allowing members to earn and redeem points at the iconic hotel.

"We're always seeking new ways to deliver exceptional value to Choice Hotels guests. One of the ways we do that is through thoughtful alliances like the one with Circus Circus, which adds more fun and entertainment for guests," said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. "Teaming with Circus Circus – the 11th largest hotel in the United States – enables the resort to tap into our award-winning global reservation system of more than 7,000 hotels, while providing our more than 52 million loyal Choice Privileges members with another incredible vacation opportunity to earn and redeem perks — making this addition a win for everyone."

Ideally located on the Las Vegas Strip, Circus Circus is renowned for providing leisure-oriented accommodations for all ages in the heart of the "Entertainment Capital of the World." In addition to one-of-a-kind amenities, such as the world's longest-standing permanent circus, an indoor amusement park and expansive outdoor water park, guests can take advantage of award-winning onsite dining at the hotel's many restaurants, as well as easy access to popular Las Vegas attractions.

"Circus Circus adds more than 3,700 rooms to Choice's upscale portfolio, allowing guests to stay in the epicenter of Las Vegas with fantastic accommodations and access to top-notch entertainment for the whole family," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, upscale franchise development, Choice Hotels. "Whether one of the largest hotels on the Strip, a quaint mountain inn – or any unique upscale property in between – savvy hoteliers continue to pick the Ascend platform because they can maintain their independence while being backed by the power of the Choice Hotels global brand. Further, Ascend is beloved by guests for its ability to meet their unique needs — which is precisely why we're thrilled to delight them with another amazing option in Circus Circus."

"As one of the Strip's founding hotels, Circus Circus has a rich tradition of delivering unmatched service and iconic experiences to Las Vegas visitors. Working with Choice Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection through this alliance not only enables us to build on this enduring guest promise for decades to come but provides Circus Circus with a competitive edge to reach new guests and markets through leading hospitality technology and powerful distribution channels," said Shana Gerety, senior vice president of operations, Circus Circus.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, one-of-a kind, Your Extras program. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information,visit www.choicehotels.com.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® global portfolio of unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 250 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information,visit www.choicehotels.com/Ascend.

Circus Circus Las Vegas is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor. For information visit www.circuscircus.com, or follow the property on social media: Facebook: Facebook.com/CircusCircus; and Twitter, Instagram @CircusVegas

