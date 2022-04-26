CipherHealth to Present Alongside Cone Health on Innovative Patient Engagement at North Carolina HIMSS Annual Conference

Jeff Fuller and Vi-Anne Antrum, RN, FACHE, to present on using engagement to improve outcomes by addressing the true drivers of good health

NEW YORK, NY, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , leader in patient engagement and communications solutions, announced today that Jeff Fuller , Vice President of Analytics Solutions, will partner with Cone Health Senior Vice President and Associate Chief Nurse Executive Vi-Anne Antrum , RN, FACHE, to lead a session at the upcoming North Carolina HIMSS Annual Conference on enhancing healthcare delivery through conversational engagement that's personal, flexible, and actionable.

Fuller and Antrum will present the session, "How to Drive Service Excellence Through Innovative Patient Engagement," pulling from the successes of the partnership between CipherHealth and Greensboro-based Cone Health. During the presentation, Fuller and Antrum will discuss how providers are adapting to changing expectations in healthcare patient experience and tapping into the value of conversational interactions that happen outside of traditional clinical settings to build patient trust, improve relationships, and glean greater insights into patient behavior and preferences. During the session, attendees will:

Understand how to innovate patient engagement strategies, driving measurable impact through personalized conversations and relationships

Discover best practices for reaching patients at scale, providing the customized experiences they want while reducing the burden on staff

Help patients and families thrive in their lives through proactive, personalized, and intelligent engagement

The session is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. EDT. For more information and to register, click here .

