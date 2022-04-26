Compass Mining Publishes Home Mining Guide to Help Customers Successfully Mine Bitcoin At Home

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining ("Compass" or "the Company"), the world's first and largest online marketplace for bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and reselling, today announced the release of their Home Mining Guide, which details information on set up, maintenance, repair, and research for home bitcoin mining.

As it exists, there are many knowledge gaps in the home mining industry. ASICs are very loud, run very hot, and require high voltage, and new customers often are unprepared to deal with these issues. Compass's Home Mining Guide addresses this and provides insight into how to anticipate and overcome home mining challenges before your ASIC arrives at your doorstep.

Whit Gibbs, CEO of Compass Mining, commented, "There are so many stories of people getting miners and failing because they underestimate electrical requirements, heat or noise – or really all three. Our goal with this guide was to create a single resource accessible to everyone, rather than leave information scattered throughout the internet in places that some people don't visit. At Compass, we want to help everyone get set up and hashing. We think this guide will help many people by enabling them to overcome common obstacles and providing them with realistic expectations for their mining effort. This guide is for both newcomers, and for anyone who wants to improve their home mining setup. We aim to be a trusted resource for the community, helping everyone succeed."

Compass Mining, as part of its mission, supports the democratization of bitcoin mining, regardless if miners are Compass clients or not. The company defines success by its ability to lower barriers to entry and positively impact the bitcoin mining industry, while in turn strengthening bitcoin's underlying infrastructure. The Home Mining Guide is available to anyone interested in mining bitcoin at home, no matter where your ASIC was purchased.

More information about home mining can be found at https://compassmining.io/at-home-mining . A PDF of Compass's Home Mining Guide is available to download for free at https://support.compassmining.io/hc/en-us/articles/4691296830237-Home-Mining-Guide .

