Friendly's Restaurants Reminds Customers to "Save Room for Ice Cream" with New Advertising Campaign

Iconic brand is back in the spotlight in a familiar, yet fresh way

The biggest menu launch in over a decade features long-time favorites — with a contemporary twist

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The average person's stomach can hold about a half-gallon of food at one time. Ice cream comes in half-gallon containers. Coincidence? We think not.

Friendly's Restaurants is encouraging customers to "Save Room for Ice Cream" in a new advertising campaign rolling out this month. The multi-channel campaign coincides with the biggest menu launch in over a decade and the opening of the brand's first fast-casual concept, Friendly's Cafe, signaling a new chapter in the evolution of the iconic restaurant chain.

"Friendly's started as an ice cream shop 87 years ago, and ice cream will always be the heart of the brand. So many guests have fond memories of Friendly's. We wanted an advertising campaign that could inspire trial among those guests by communicating all the wonderful reasons to visit Friendly's in a memorable and distinctive way," said David Ellis, chief marketing officer of Friendly's Restaurants. "As we continue our journey to restore the brand as an American icon, we've made many improvements in the last 18 months. The biggest is launching a great menu with a dozen new items— from burgers to melts to salads. With so much new to try, we thought it was also a good time to remind our guests that you should always Save Room for Ice Cream."

The playful campaign from San Francisco-based independent advertising agency, Erich and Kallman, features a comically intimidating man who happens to be the ice cream server at Friendly's, and he's on a mission to make sure all Friendly's patrons save room for ice cream with their meal. The integrated campaign features nine :30 and :15-second spots, which are airing via broadcast TV, connected TV, digital and social, as well as a handful of :06-second shorts specific for social. The campaign will also include digital display and real-life manifestations of the "Save Room for Ice Cream" tag across the chain's interior design, employee uniforms and plate ware, and experiential activations. Ads will appear in all of Friendly's markets in the U.S.

"Our goal with the campaign is to remind everyone that Friendly's is back and better than ever in a fun and memorable way, and our ice cream server character does just that with his big personality. The ads perfectly capture the brand's irreverent sense of humor and willingness to have fun – which is what ice cream should be," said Eric Kallman, co-founder and chief creative officer at Erich and Kallman, which was appointed as Friendly's agency of record in 2021.

Friendly's updated menu will make it challenging to save room for ice cream with its 12 new mouthwatering innovative items. Highlights include the Tater Kegs appetizer, $100,000 Cobb Salad, Grilled Chicken Mozza SuperMelt, Dorito's@ Cool Ranch@ Chopped Cheese Burger, Cheese Skirt Burger, and Bangin' Beef Stroganoff, and a must-try new Barking Pretzel ice cream flavor.

"We think "Save Room for Ice Cream" is more than an advertising line; it's a reminder to take time to enjoy the little things that make you smile," adds Ellis. "Friendly's was built on ice cream after Little League games, birthday parties, and Saturday dinners with friends and family. After the past few years, "Save Room for Ice Cream" is a reminder that it's the everyday celebrations that matter the most."

For more information about Friendly's Restaurants, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com .

About Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC:

Friendly's Restaurants is an iconic American brand serving signature entrees, burgers, sandwiches and hand-crafted, specialty ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly's Restaurants was acquired by Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry. Amici Partners is majority owned by JAMCO Interest LLC, based in Dallas, Texas. For the future, Friendly's Restaurants has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information, please visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com .

About Erich and Kallman:

Erich and Kallman is an award-winning, independent advertising agency founded by former Crispin Porter Bogusky president Steven Erich and Wieden+Kennedy and Goodby Silverstein & Partners veteran Eric Kallman. Their creative pedigree and focus on speed has brought them both AOR assignments and project work for marketers including Disney+, Lucid Motors, Great Wolf Lodge, Hershey, Meineke Car Care, Kelly Services and New Belgium Brewing, among others. Erich and Kallman has been named to Ad Age's Agency A-List and Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies, twice awarded Ad Age's Small Agency of The Year, and has had its work recognized by the Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, Effie Awards, D&AD, AICP Awards and David Ogilvy Awards. Learn more at: https://www.erich-kallman.com

(PRNewsfoto/Friendly's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Friendly's