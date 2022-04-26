Industry Leaders to Share Breakthrough Moments at Alteryx Inspire 2022

Speakers and sponsors will inspire everyone – from AI experts to business leaders – to solve their most challenging problems with analytics

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation Company, today announced the speaker lineup for Alteryx Inspire 2022, the company's annual customer and partner conference taking place in Denver, CO from May 16-19.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Register now for the Alteryx Inspire 2022 conference at alteryx.com/inspire.

"From industry luminaries to our global customers and partners, we are thrilled to welcome a community of game-changers who are using analytics to influence positive outcomes in business and drive social impact across the globe," said Paula Hansen, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Alteryx. "As we deliver on our mission to bring analytics to all, it is our hope the attendees will come away with the knowledge and confidence to make data-driven transformations at their organizations."

Inspire's keynotes will feature global thought leaders who democratize, influence, and lead in analytics and beyond including:

Alexis Ohanian , venture capitalist, founder of Seven Seven Six, co-founder and former executive chairman of Reddit, and best-selling author : Ohanian embraces disruption, values diversity, equity, and inclusion, and is on a mission to make the world a better place — without permission. At Inspire, his stories — punctuated with humility and humor — will share the discoveries that shaped his worldview.

Emma Gilmour , McLaren's first ever female driver: Known for her vast experience in rallying, rallycross, cross-country rallying, and most recently competing in the inaugural season of Extreme E, Gilmour will be the featured guest during a fireside chat on Day 2 of Inspire.

Nate Silver , American statistician: The exclusive Inspire Executive Summit will feature Silver to empower executives to upskill the enterprise and advance their organization's analytic maturity.

Alteryx customers from the world's largest organizations : Data experts from Johnson & Johnson, Stanley Black & Decker, and more will share the many ways analytics are changing their world.

Alteryx executives Mark Anderson , Libby Duane Adams , Paula Hansen , Alan Jacobson , Keith Pearce , Matthew Stauble , and Suresh Vittal : Alteryx is bringing analytics to all, and these keynotes will highlight the current state of analytics, the company's exciting future, new product innovations, and more.

This year's breakout sessions will showcase top analytics experts and their use of Alteryx to make positive data-driven organizational changes, including:

Iulia Chicos, Adobe: Alteryx enhanced Legal Compliance at Adobe by enabling customer screening against USA Sanction Party Lists. This session will go over how Alteryx allowed for a scalable process that saved eight hours daily, giving Adobe the ability to refocus people assets to other areas of interest.

Nathan Coffee , GE Aviation : GE needed to ensure they were not dependent on just one or two individuals to support the entire deployment. This session focuses on how GE and Alteryx Customer Success partner to create a flexible, scalable deployment model.

Fiona Gordon , JLL : JLL curated the Alteryx Adventure, a gamification program elevating teams from rookies to rockstars. Gordon will explore the program and share content attendees can deliver at their organizations.

Jonathan Sherman and Chris Goodman , PwC: Attendees will learn how to solve advanced analytic use cases with computer vision and text mining with Intelligence Suite in this session.

In addition to delivering impactful breakout sessions, PwC will also be joining the conference as this year's Diamond Sponsor.

"The PwC team is honored to be the Diamond Sponsor and help shape a compelling agenda that will enable all users to harness the power of analytics," said Andy Ruggles, US Data Automation Partner and Global Alteryx Alliance Leader at PwC. "We look forward to sharing industry leading practices on how the combination of Alteryx analytics automation with PwC's services and technologies can accelerate citizen-led business transformation with strong data governance and IT stewardship."

About Alteryx:

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytics automation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.