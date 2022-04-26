Invitation to presentation of Q1 2022

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 5 May 2022 at 16.30 CEST.

The session will feature a presentation of the Q1 2022 interim report and a Q&A session.

Presiding:

Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO

Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

The audio transmission can be followed via this link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q1-2022

The teleconference is accessed via:

SE: +46 856642707

UK: +44 3333009034

US: +1 6319131422 PIN US: 17101727#

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission. After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.

