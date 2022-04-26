MOLLOY COLLEGE ANNOUNCES PEER MENTOR SUPPORT PROGRAM FOR NEWLY ADMITTED STUDENT POPULATION

Value-Centered, Long Island College Partners with Mentor Collective to Humanize Admissions Operations Through Peer Mentorship

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Admissions at Molloy College has officially announced a new peer mentorship program aimed at utilizing real-time data from real conversations to provide personal admissions support and insight to inform admitted students' likelihood to yield. The student success venture is in partnership with Mentor Collective — the leading provider of scalable, structured mentorship programs — and represents Molloy College's commitment to providing personal attention to enhance every student's intellectual, ethical, spiritual, and social development.

Molloy College implements new peer mentoring program to better support admitted students and increase yield.

"At Molloy, community is not only at the heart of what we do, it is one of the core pillars of our mission," said Stephen Ostendorff, MSEd, Dean of Admissions at Molloy College. "Mentor Collective gives the opportunity for our incoming students to acclimate to this culture. As for the mentors themselves, this becomes a strong co-curricular activity, helping them develop and hone their communication, interpersonal and leadership skills."

Beginning in the Spring of 2022, the Enrollment program blends a suite of research, services, and technology to deliver a high-impact, large-scale mentoring program. The program will offer admitted students access to a trained peer mentor to offer real-life campus insights and help answer pressing admissions questions. Mentors are in turn given the ability to log conversations and leverage the platform to elevate student challenges and concerns to administrators before it's too late to intervene. The insights will help inform overall enrollment strategy to boost yield rates year-over-year and mitigate melt. Timely access to student challenges will empower Molloy College to pivot and tailor messaging that best aligns with the areas of concern for prospective students.

Polly Goss, M.A., Product Lead at Mentor Collective said, "Repeatedly enrollment leaders have told me that their prospective students are asking for more contact with current students during the admissions and enrollment process, but a lot of colleges and universities current efforts to connect students are not effective in reaching the students who could most benefit from having access to these relationships."

About Molloy College

Molloy College is a private, Catholic college founded in Rockville Centre, New York in 1955. Offering more than 50 academic programs to 5,000 students, its committed to academic excellence with respect for each person. Through transformative education, Molloy promotes a lifelong search for truth and the development of ethical leadership. The nationally-ranked college is devoted to offering students an academically-challenging experience while providing the personal attention that enhances every student's intellectual, ethical, spiritual, and social development.

About Mentor Collective

Mentor Collective—the leading provider of high-impact, large-scale mentorship programming in higher education—is a collective of institutions and thought leaders dedicated to closing the opportunity gap through mentorship. Founded in 2014, Mentor Collective has delivered 700+ unique mentorship programs, established 160+ institutional partnerships, and formed 200,000 mentoring relationships through expert-led research, services, and technology. As an impact-first investment of the Lumina Foundation, Mentor Collective partners with forward-thinking institutions that are committed to equity, inclusion, and relationship-centered education.

