RollWorks Launches Conversational Chat Integration with Drift

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced it has partnered with Drift , the Conversation Cloud Company, to help B2B marketers improve engagement, sales velocity, and customer support. The integration leverages the RollWorks Site Visitor API to identify known and unknown site visitors and deliver personalized chat experiences in real time.

"Drift's conversational messaging software helps marketing and sales teams easily convert more inbound leads and communicate with their customers. And as the global conversational AI market is expected to grow exponentially in the next several years, there's a huge opportunity we're just scratching the surface of," said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks.

Access to real-time data allows B2B marketers to prioritize the campaigns and efforts most likely to drive meaningful results. In a recent RollWorks survey of B2B marketers, 43% of respondents said real-time marketing and 41% said AI will have the most impact on their overall marketing strategy in the year ahead.

"RollWorks' impressive account-level capabilities allow marketers to convert valuable website‌ ‌visitor‌ ‌data‌ in real time into insights that power web, chat, and landing page personalization," said Jason Yarborough, head of tech partnerships at Drift. "Together, we have a powerful integration that broadens marketers' engagement channels in their account-based strategies, which will only help to reduce customer churn and accelerate revenue."

With the RollWorks and Drift partnership, customers looking to better align their marketing and sales activities and expand their account-based orchestration channels can now:

Identify and engage site visitors with personalized chat experiences that deliver relevant and targeted messaging based on firmographic and account-level data such as company domain, name, industry, employee count, company revenue and whether they are part of a RollWorks Account List, Group or buying stage

Qualify leads, uncover new opportunities, and improve pipeline quality faster by instantly asking relevant questions and routing site visitors to the right sales team

Improve site conversions through automated meeting scheduling

Added Stocker: "Marketers want to better understand their anonymous website traffic to create a more tailored experience for accounts visiting and to analyze trends over time. This fantastic partnership, which has been highly anticipated by our customers, will give marketers a much deeper understanding of account and contact engagement activity to create more personalized and relevant outreach for their sales teams."

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

About Drift

Drift®, the Conversation Cloud company, helps businesses connect with people at the right time, in the right place with the right conversation. Using the Drift Conversation Cloud, businesses can personalize experiences that lead to more quality pipeline, revenue and lifelong customers. Drift brings Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and Conversational Service into a single platform that integrates chat, email and video and powers personalized experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) at all stages of the customer journey. More than 5,000 customers use Drift to deliver a more enjoyable and more human buying experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses.

