ScholarRx Welcomes Dr. Hossam Hamdy to Academic Advisory Board

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx is pleased to announce that Dr. Hossam Hamdy has joined the ScholarRx Academic Advisory Board, which is chaired by Dr. Charles Prober of Stanford University.

Prof. Hamdy is Professor of Surgery and Medical Education at Gulf Medical University and is an internationally known medical educator and active Pediatric Surgeon. A scholar, professional, and leader in higher education in the Middle East and renowned internationally, he has established, contributed to, and led several medical colleges, including Suez Canal University, Arabian Gulf University, and Gulf Medical University.

Prof. Hamdy's PhD in Medical Education is from the University of Groningen, and was on "Measurements in Medical Education: Implications for Quality". He is active in medical education research and has published more than 70 studies in education and surgery and introduced several innovations and best practices in medical education. He is a member of several editorial board journals in medical education and is a member of the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Assessors team.

His work and contributions to medicine and medical education over more than 40 years have been acknowledged and have won him many awards.

Dr. Hamdy said, "It is a great honour to be a member of the ScholarRx Academic Advisory Board and try to support the ScholarRx mission and help in achieving its vision."

Dr. Prober said, "I am thrilled that Dr. Hamdy has joined our Academic Advisory Board that now includes:

Alissa Craft , DO, MBA, Western University of Health Sciences

Robert Duvivier , MD, PhD, University of Newcastle, Australia

Stuart Flynn , MD, TCU School of Medicine

Adi Haramati , PhD, Georgetown University Medical Center

David Sklar , MD, University of New Mexico

Nicole (Nikki) Woods , PhD, University of Toronto and the University Health Network

"Dr. Hamdy is an internationally recognized medical educator with extensive academic leadership experience and a global view, further enhancing the deep and broad expertise of our Board."

ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx recently launched Rx Bricks, a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers faculty and medical schools to rapidly build and deploy high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

