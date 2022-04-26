Voortman Cookies Launches Two Limited-Time Fruit-Flavored Wafers to Celebrate Summer

Raspberry Lemonade Wafers and Tropical Fruit Wafers are rolling out across the U.S. and Canada

BURLINGTON, ON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voortman®, the No. 1 crème wafer brand in the United States*, is welcoming summer with the launch of two delicious fruit-flavored wafers — Raspberry Lemonade and Tropical Fruit. The seasonal wafers are rolling out across the U.S. and Canada in May and will be available on store shelves for a limited time.

"With summer approaching, consumers are increasingly looking for snacks in sweet, refreshing flavors to enjoy on a warm day," said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman Cookies. "Our Raspberry Lemonade and Tropical Fruit Wafers contain real raspberries, lemons, pineapple and coconut, and are made without high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or artificial flavors so consumers can feel good about eating them all season long."

These fruity wafers feature the same light, crispy texture and creamy filling as everyday Voortman wafers. Both wafer varieties come in a 10.6-ounce package at a suggested retail price of $3.49.

About Voortman Cookies

The Voortman® lineup features more than 80 varieties of sugar-free and mainline cookies and wafers. Since its founding in 1951 in Ontario, Canada, Voortman Cookies Limited has had an uncompromising focus on quality and delicious ingredients in all its products and never uses artificial colors, artificial flavors, high-fructose corn syrup or trans-fat in any cookies. For more information about Voortman Bakery, please visit voortman.com. Follow Voortman on Facebook @VoortmanCookies and on Instagram @Voortman_Cookies.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The company produces a variety of new and classic treats, including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com.

