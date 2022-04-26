Ken Crutchfield will lead the interactive discussion and highlight best practices for prioritizing profitability within law firms

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will moderate a panel titled "Choosing Targets and Prioritizing Profitability Projects and Initiatives" at ARK Group's 11th Annual Law Firm Profitability Summit. The panel will take place on Wednesday, April 27, from 12:15 PM – 1:00 PM ET in Chicago.

Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Moderate Panel on Profitability and Prioritization at ARK Group’s Annual Law Firm Profitability Summit (PRNewswire)

The panel will cover profitability targets and projects, pricing matters, staffing approaches, identifying business priorities, and more. Crutchfield will lead the discussion with industry experts, including Jacqueline Bosma, Chief Financial Officer at McCarter & English, LLP, Sam Davenport, Director, Business Innovation and Finance at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, and Keith Maziarek, Director of Pricing and Legal Project Management at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.

"In this ever-changing industry, it's critical for law firms to consider strategic approaches to influence their firms to incorporate more emphasis on profitability in their day-to-day practice," said Crutchfield. "I am looking forward to discussing real-world examples and providing practical solutions that law firm leaders can use to make strategic decisions for their business."

ARK Group's Law Firm Profitability Summit is a two-day event designed to bring together senior-level law firm professionals to deep dive into how to incorporate profitability into day-to-day business to influence strategic decisions in the law firm. The conference will provide legal professionals with networking opportunities and valuable takeaways from industry experts. To register and learn more about the event, visit: https://www.lawfirmprofsummit.com/.

