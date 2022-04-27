Agricultural Sci-Tech Feast in May: Winners Will be Conferred for DBN Science and Technology Award at the Ceremony in Beijing

BEIJING, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 12th DBN Science and Technology Award will be conferred at a ceremony slated to be held on May 28 and 29 in Beijing. Inaugurated in 1999, DBN Science and Technology Award was established to recognize and reward individuals and organizations who have made extraordinary technological discoveries that have translated into real-world outcomes that reshape the future of the global agricultural industry.

Selected and reviewed by a panel of experts and scholars across a variety of industries, the Award has acknowledged the achievements made by a host of prestigious academicians and scientists whose technologies demonstrate next-level innovation with great impact on the agricultural industry. Those outstanding individuals include Professor Roger Beach, founding director of the World Food Center at UC Davis; Xie Hua'an, academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences; Qiao Shiyan, academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Parallel with the Zhongguancun Global Technological Innovation Forum, the event is hosted by Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, China Agricultural University, Zhejiang University, Huazhong Agricultural University, Chinese Association of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine, Crop Science Society of China. The two-day event will invite over 1,000 top-notch scientists, researchers, corporate leaders and industry leaders as well as Nobel Prize laureates to shed light on the opportunities and challenges facing the agricultural industry, with an estimated one million viewers expected to join the sessions via the live-streaming channel.

Meanwhile, the Global Agricultural Technology Innovation platform (GAIN) will be announced, which is established for global industry players to strengthen cooperation, therefore enabling quick, efficient and cost-effective co-creation of breakthrough agricultural solutions that address pain points in farming and food production.

"Over the past 22 years, DBN Science and Technology Award has nominated 474 winners from the global agricultural communities whose 55 technological innovations and achievements have later been selected as China's national priority projects. Through the initiative that allows industry scientists to showcase their pioneering ideas and impactful scientific contributions, we are proud to support some of the most prominent individuals, companies and research institutions in their quest to explore the agricultural solutions that will benefit farmers, consumers as well as the crop production system for years to come," said Dr.Song Weiping, the CEO of DBN Group.

"This year, DBN Group aims to build on its previous milestones to further expand the extensive cooperation and communication space that the Award and the Forum offer, setting up GAIN to bolster businesses and scientific institutions that are pursuing industry partners, as part of our effort to drive forward the development of the industry" Dr.Song added.

The Group has secured its longtime place as one of the top recipients of China's patents with over 330 innovative inventions, ranking it as the number eight company in China by patent strength evaluated on value, utility, number and PCT applications of the patents.

