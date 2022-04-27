Maip Group announces new sustainable polymers for European automotive market using Eastman's molecular recycling technologies

TORINO, Italy, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a multiyear strategic partnership with Eastman, Maip Group, a leading international plastics formulator and compound producer, announces innovative compounds for new resins in the automotive market. Maip Compounding, the group's manufacturing company, announces its Cherbio™ family based on Eastman's molecular recycling technologies.

Maip Compounding has released a new range of compounded polymers with ISCC Plus certification. The new Cherbio ( Ch emical r ecycling bio based) family will offer a range of aesthetic and functional products specifically formulated with a wide range of colors and special effects.

Cherbio T, based on Eastman's polyester renewal technology, provides up to 50% certified recycled content* from post-consumer and postindustrial waste streams. Unlike mechanically recycled plastics, it offers the same high performances as virgin plastics.

Cherbio C provides up to 48% biobased content from sustainably managed forests. In addition, Eastman's carbon renewal technology uses mixed waste plastics to provide an additional 20% to 40% certified recycled content,* offering a material that is both biobased and contains certified recycled content.

Eastman has announced multiple investments for material-to-material molecular recycling facilities to produce new sustainable materials. The first facility, in Kingsport, Tennessee, is expected to be mechanically complete in late 2022, and the second facility, located in France, is expected to be mechanically complete in 2025.

Eastman's proven molecular recycling technologies provide true circularity for hard-to-recycle plastic waste that is typically incinerated or sent to a landfill. With molecular recycling, this hard-to-recycle waste is broken down into its molecular building blocks and reassembled to become first-quality material without any compromise in performance. Eastman's polyester renewal technology enables the potentially infinite value of materials by keeping them in production life cycle after life cycle. With the technology's inherent efficiencies and the renewable energy sources available in France, materials can be produced with greenhouse gas emissions up to 80% less than traditional methods.

To learn more, visit MAIP SRL at PAD 14, Corsia D, Stand 41, at the GreenPlast exhibition and conference, May 3–6, in Milan, Italy.

*Via its molecular recycling technologies, Eastman produces circular products that are certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) by mass balance allocation.

About Gruppo Maip

Gruppo Maip has been a leader in the plastics market for more than 40 years. The company's innovation-driven growth model is focused on R&D and sales of specialty materials for technical applications. Maip Compounding, the compounding company of the group, develops a wide range of high-tech engineered thermoplastic materials with a focus on specialty colors and technical solutions requiring filled and reinforced custom formulation development. A constant commitment to research for innovative technical solutions that can promote the use of environmentally friendly thermoplastic materials is a fundamental objective and capability for the Gruppo Maip companies. For more information, visit maipsrl.com.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

