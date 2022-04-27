THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS TO ITS ESTEEMED BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND LOS ANGELES BOARD OF GOVERNORS

David Baszucki, Philippe Krakowsky, Ynon Kreiz, and Jim Ryan Join the Paley Center's Board of Trustees

Robert A. Boyd II Joins the Paley Center's Los Angeles Board of Governors

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media, the entertainment industry's leading nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the cultural, creative, and social significance of media and its impact on society, today announced the addition of prominent leaders in the fields of media, gaming, entertainment, and advertising to its prestigious Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Joining the Paley Board of Trustees will be David Baszucki, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Roblox; Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer, Interpublic Group; Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mattel, Inc.; and Jim Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Joining the Paley Los Angeles Board of Governors will be Robert A. Boyd II, Chief Operating Officer, Tyler Perry Studios.

"As the media industry's preeminent nonprofit, The Paley Center takes great pride in bringing together the greatest minds and visionaries in the business," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are honored that these esteemed leaders have chosen to join our extremely dedicated Paley Center Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors. Their invaluable respective expertise, counsel and love for the media industry will enhance our governance and leadership, as well as drive forward and strengthen our mission."

The Paley Center's Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO, Hearst, and is comprised of some of the most exemplary leaders from the worlds of media, sports, gaming, and entertainment. The Board offers guidance in support of the organization's mission to lead the conversation around today's rapidly evolving media landscape and provides critical input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

The new members to the Board of Trustees join current Trustees: Alfonso de Angoitia, TelevisaUnivision, Inc.; Brandon Beck, Riot Games; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Adam Bird, McKinsey & Company; Andy Bird, CBE, Pearson; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree LLC; Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros; Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal; Steve Cooper, Warner Music Group; Eddy Cue, Apple, Inc.; Anne del Castillo, New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment; Wade Davis, TelevisaUnivision, Inc.; Tami Erwin, Verizon; Cristiana Falcone, JMCMRJ Foundation; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Dexter Goei, Altice USA; Roger Goodell, National Football League; Judy Hart Angelo; Alberto Ibargüen, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; Robert A. Iger; John H. Josephson, SESAC; Mel Karmazin; Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo; David Kenny, Nielsen; Jason Kilar, Steve King, Publicis Groupe; Henry A. Kissinger, Kissinger Associates, Inc., Jim Lanzone, Yahoo, Inc., Mark Lazarus, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming; Debra Lee, Leading Women Defined, Inc.; Marne Levine, Meta, Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; Paulo Marinho, Grupo Globo; Crystal McCrary, Producer, Director, and Author; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company; Daniel L. Mosley, William S. Paley Foundation; Lachlan Murdoch, FOX; Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg Associates; Dawn Ostroff, Spotify; William C. Paley, 2023 LLC; Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry Studios; James Pitaro, ESPN; Marc Pritchard, The Procter & Gamble Company; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi; Shari Redstone, Paramount Global; Alex Rodriguez, A-Rod Corp.; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Ricardo B. Salinas, Grupo Salinas; Josh Sapan, AMC Networks; Robert B. Schumer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Stanley S. Shuman, Allen & Company LLC; Adam Silver, National Basketball Association. Edward Skyler, Citi; Phil Spencer, Microsoft; Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc.; Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corporation; Andrew Wilson, Electronic Arts; Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment; David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery, Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

The Los Angeles Board of Governors advises the Paley Center on its strategic goals and Los Angeles programming calendar. Additionally, the Board of Governors commits their time to help the Paley Center forge new partnerships and expand its constituency to ensure the Paley Center stays at the forefront of media and technology on the West Coast and remains the preeminent media organization for the industry and the public.

Robert A. Boyd II will join Paley Center's Los Angeles Board of Governors: Cris Abrego, Banijay and Endemol Shine Holdings; Bela Bajaria, Netflix; Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group; Greg Berlanti, Berlanti Productions; Casey Bloys, HBO/HBO Max; Campbell Brown, Meta; George Cheeks, CBS/Paramount; Charlie Collier, FOX Entertainment; Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. Television Group, Robert Greenblatt; Ari Greenburg, WME, Paige Hayes, PwC; Matt Johnson, Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett, Kole, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Blue Marble, Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink; Courtney A. Kemp, End of Episode Productions, Charles D. King, MACRO; Robert Kyncl, YouTube; Steve Lafferty, CAA; John Landgraf, FX Networks & FX Productions; Isaac Lee, EXILE Content, Keith Le Goy, Sony Pictures Entertainment; Dick Lippin, The Lippin Group; Erik Logan, World Surf League; Dan McDermott, AMC Networks, Kirk McDonald, GroupM North America; Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle; David Nevins, Showtime/Paramount+, Connie Orlando, BET; Mary Parent, Legendary Entertainment; Tina Perry, OWN, Peter Rice, The Walt Disney Company; Brian Robbins, Paramount, Susan Rovner, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Jennifer Salke, Amazon; Philip W. Schuman, FTI Consulting; Michelle Sneed, A Few Good Women Productions, Phillip Sun, M88, Zack Van Amburg, Apple, Inc.; Tina Wilson, Nielsen; and Michael Wright, EPIX/MGM.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org .

