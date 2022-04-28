The Fuel Rewards Program Adds New Brands to Robust List

Consumers now have unprecedented choice when fueling up at Shell and taking advantage of Fuel Rewards brands

HOUSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, the management software company powering the Fuel Rewards® program, has added new brands to the Fuel Rewards program, allowing consumers to earn rewards by fueling up at Shell and shopping the everyday brands they love across categories including grocery, banking, dining, fitness, automotive services, and more.

Fuel Rewards (PRNewsfoto/The Fuel Rewards) (PRNewswire)

Recently added brands to the Fuel Rewards® program, powered by PDI, include Bank of America and Advance Auto Parts.

Recently added brands to the Fuel Rewards program include Bank of America and Advance Auto Parts. They join existing brands such as T-Mobile, AAA, Stop and Shop, Giant, Dunkin', and Planet Fitness to create one of the largest and broadest lists of options for consumers in the industry.

"This robust list of brands is unlike any other we've had in the Fuel Rewards program since its inception 10 years ago," said Greg Lemen, Director Loyalty Partnerships and New Business Development for Shell Retail US. "Our loyal Shell customers have the opportunity to not only save at the pump and inside the store but maximize their benefits with the household name brands they already use."

The following shows the new Fuel Rewards participants and how consumers can sign up to participate and take advantage of the breadth of brands within the Fuel Rewards program:

Bank of America : Bank of America customers can now get offers based on their card type. They can log into online or mobile banking to review the Partner Rewards program eligibility and benefits.

Advance Auto Parts: For every $50 spent at Advance store locations or online at AdvanceAutoParts.com, Speed Perks members will receive 5 cents off per gallon on any single gas purchase at participating Shell stations and $5 in Perks Bucks. The more they spend at Advance, the more they save on gas.

Note: Speed Perks members do not need to be a Fuel Rewards member to get savings at Shell. They can simply use their Gas Rewards. If they join the Fuel Rewards program and link both accounts, they will save more.

The Fuel Rewards program at Shell was also named the top Loyalty Program in the Gas and Convenience category of the 2021 Loyalty Report™ by Bond Brand Loyalty. The report features the assessment of more than 450 Loyalty Programs in more than 15 industry sectors, across more than 85 attributes, by more than 25,000 North American consumers.

"PDI is continuously looking to add value to the Fuel Rewards program with new brands and new ways to save," said Bobby Spence, Vice President and General Manager for Fuel Rewards at PDI. "Our vigorous list of Fuel Rewards participants along with this recognition speaks to our consumers' loyalty to the program and our dedication to bringing members big savings at the pump when they make purchases related to dining, in-store rewards, online shopping, events, rental cars, and more."

ABOUT THE FUEL REWARDS PROGRAM

The Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards® program that serves more than 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to-date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards® members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 14,000 Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards® program and to become an issuing partner, visit fuelingloyalty.com.

ABOUT PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. Among PDI solutions are the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy, two popular consumer brands who together represent 15 million monthly active users. For more information about PDI, visit us at pdisoftware.com.

For more information, contact:

PDI, Kelly O'Brien, kelly.obrien@pdisoftware.com

Edelman for Shell, Natalie Rath, Natalie.Rath@edelman.comA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Fuel Rewards