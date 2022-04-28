Norfolk Southern headquarters awarded LEED Gold certification

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced that its new corporate headquarters building at 650 West Peachtree has been awarded LEED® Gold certification. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Gold certification was awarded for the building's design and construction, which includes sustainable site development, water conservation, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality.

"Railroads are an essential part of a low-carbon supply chain, so it was important for our headquarters to reflect that commitment to sustainability," said Annie Adams, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer for Norfolk Southern. "Our headquarters was built with advanced technology and sustainable features that create an exceptional experience for our employees and attract the world-class talent that exists in Atlanta."

The headquarters at 650 West Peachtree is one of the first LEED Gold certified office buildings in Georgia. LEED-certified buildings are graded on design, construction, and operations practices that improve environmental and human health. Norfolk Southern earned 62 points under the new LEED v4 standards, including all points for the Water Efficiency category, which recognizes significant indoor and outdoor water use reduction. The USGBC awarded the project with all or the majority of points in the following categories:

Water Efficiency: The rainwater captured through the campus and rooftop is reclaimed for reuse, resulting in water use reductions for irrigation by 100% and cooling tower demand by ~80% over a typical office building.

Location and Transportation: The property is surrounded by high-density development including a Walk Score of 90 "Walker's Paradise." In addition to walkability, it was awarded top scores for access to quality transit and a reduced parking footprint with ample electric vehicle charging stations.

Sustainable Sites: The building was designed to maximize open space, rainwater management, and heat island reduction using ground-level gardens and seven different rooftop terraces throughout the campus.

Innovation in Design: The building features innovative design aspects directly linked to employee health and wellness. These include easy access to open stairwells with floor-to-ceiling glass walls and views of the city, adjustable, ergonomic workstations, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a large rooftop space, and more.

"Achieving LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better," said Peter Templeton, President and CEO, USGBC. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role buildings play in that effort, Norfolk Southern is creating a path forward through their LEED certification."

Partners integral to the construction and design of the project include: Cousins Properties, HITT Contracting, HKS, Inc., HOK, Holder Construction, JLL , and Pickard Chilton. To learn more about Norfolk Southern's ongoing efforts to build a better planet, visit our sustainability page.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and sustainable shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

